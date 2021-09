Williamsburg Cape with tons of charm sits on over 1/2 acre of beautiful landscaped grounds. Features include a full 2 Car Garage, with storage above, and gardeners shed. Newly installed roof by Hardesty, and Newer Heat Pumps. 3 bedrooms 2 1/2 baths with a master bedroom on both levels. Family room and Master bedroom each have original brick fireplaces with detailed moldings. Lots more... You got to see this home.