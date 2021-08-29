Cancel
Adrien Humou scores twice, Minnesota United beats Dynamo 2-1

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (AP) — Adrien Humou broke a tie in the 73rd minute with his second goal of the game and Minnesota United beat Houston 2-1 on Saturday night to extend the Dynamo’s club-record winless streak to 15 games. A run off a long throw-in ended up with Ramon Abila’s heel pass to Ethan Finlay in the box and he slid it across to Humou for the easy goal. Humou had capitalized on a poorly defended set up in the 16th minute. Houston played without head coach Tad Ramos, who left the team this week because of a family medical emergency. Assistant coach Omid Namazi led the team. The Dynamo scored in the first minute when Adalberto Carrasquilla split the defense to redirect a cross from Fafa Picault.

