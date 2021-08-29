RiverDogs Reach 70 Wins with 6-2 Victory over GreenJackets

North Augusta, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs took down the Augusta GreenJackets by a 6-2 score on Saturday night at SRP Park, allowing them to become the first team in Minor League Baseball to reach 70 wins. The RiverDogs will clinch the South Division title with a victory on Sunday evening in the series finale or a Myrtle Beach loss. The two lefties who opened the game on the mound dominated the early innings before both squads broke through in the fourth. In the top half of the inning, Diego Infante led off with an infield single.