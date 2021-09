Roger Lee Trent passed away on August 24, 2021, at Morristown-Hamblen Hospital following a brief illness. Roger was born on August 27, 1948, in Hancock County (Sneedville), TN. He grew up playing and working on his family farm. He married his high school sweetheart, Aletha Beckler, in 1969 and moved to Morristown for a short time and then Russellville where they would build their home and start a family together.