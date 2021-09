No brooms were in evidence in Wednesday’s volleyball matches as no one was able to sweep their opponent. Two of the three matches went the full five sets. Whiteville overcame a 2–1 deficit to remain undefeated. Fairmont lost the opening set 25–15, but gained momentum with a 27–25 win in set two. The Golden Tornadoes won the third set 25–16. Whiteville rebounded with a 25–18 win in set four and a 15–5 victory in the deciding set to pull out the win.