Why Nalco Share Price Increased 13% in 5 Days

The shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: RGC) increased 204.13% in the previous trading session on August 20. This is why it happened. The shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: RGC) – an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development, and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) – increased 204.13% in the previous trading session on August 20, going from a previous close of $6.30 to $17.20. Investors appear to be responding positively to Regencell Bioscience announcing that the underwriter of its initial public offering (the offering) had exercised its option to buy 325,000 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price of US$9.50 per share to cover over-allotments.
