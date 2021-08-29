Cancel
Why Nalco Share Price Increased 13% in 5 Days

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- National Aluminum Co. Ltd. (NS: NALU ) (Nalco) has seen its share price go up over 13% in the last five trading sessions. The primary reasons for this are the production cuts in China, and a rally in the price of aluminium. China is the world’s largest producer and consumer of the metal.

