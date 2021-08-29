Nona Mae Cox White, 82, of Bulls Gap, went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Lifecare Center of Greeneville. Nona had a very loving and giving heart for those in need. She was always thinking of others. She was a member of Sunrise Baptist Church. Preceding her in death was her husband, James White Jr.; daughter, Jama White; grandchildren, Brad Parker and Nona Reneé Pinkston; father, Roy Cox; mother, Lillie Alice Cox Malone; and three siblings.