TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) – Two people have died after receiving injections of Moderna Inc’s COVID-19 vaccine that were among the lots suspended after the discovery of contaminants, the Japanese Ministry of Health said on Saturday. The men, in their 30s, died this month within days of receiving their second dose of Moderna, the ministry said in a statement. Each was inoculated with one of the three lots suspended Thursday. The causes of death are being investigated.