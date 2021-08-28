Tetracast - Episode 217: Gamescom and Go

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring may appear at this week’s Gamescom. The game’s presence was seemingly confirmed as it is featured as a nominee in the event’s following award categories, Best Microsoft Xbox Game, Best PC Game, Best Sony PlayStation Game, Best Action Adventure Game, and Best Role Playing Game, but that’s not all, as the event may also feature a new gameplay of the title, since, according to the submission rules officially revealed by Gamescom, for a title to be considered for the awards, it must have sent approximately 10 minutes of real gameplay to the event’s organizers.