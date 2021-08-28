Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Tetracast - Episode 217: Gamescom and Go

By RPG Site Staff
rpgsite.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the latest edition of the Tetracast, RPG Site's regular, seemingly weekly podcast!. In this episode of the podcast, we open things up with some brief thoughts on games we've been playing in the August downtime. Josh and Adam have dived into Fuga: Melodies of Steel, James just can't wait and decides to jump into The Legend of Heroes: Hajimari no Kiseki, and Josh has been keeping an eye on the recently released Tsukihime remake.

www.rpgsite.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamescom#505 Games#Mobile#Rpg Site#Fuga#Melodies Of Steel#Tsukihime#Marvel Xcom#Rss#Google Podcasts#Spotify Feed#Kiseki#Firaxis Games#Rpg Marvel#K 1 15 09 Collection#Steam#1 37 17 Anti Rpg Moon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

The Skywalker Saga will be shown at Gamescom

Geoff Keighley, Gamescom’s host and producer, doesn’t stop teasing us with exciting details about the upcoming event set to take place next week. In this last one tweet, Keighley said the highly anticipated LEGO Star Wars game will be at the event next week during Open Night Live on August 25 at 11:00 AM PT / 2:00 PM ET.
IGN

Saints Row gamescom 2021 trailer

Get a first look at the brand new Saints Row reboot in this cinematic reveal trailer, shown during gamescom 2021. This Saints Row remake is more of a reboot, as it doesn't follow the story of any previous Saints Row game. Saints Row release date is February 2022.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

505 Games’ Gamescom 2021 lineup

505 Games has announced its lineup for Gamescom 2021. Four titles will be featured, including a couple that are in the works for Switch. Grow: Song of the Evertree, Re:Legend, Assetto Corsa: Competizione, and Rogue Spirit will have a presence at the event. 505 Games says that it will be...
Video GamesNME

‘Escape From Tarkov’ will not be at Gamescom this year

Battlestate Games has confirmed that there will be no news on Escape From Tarkov at Gamescom 2021. Speaking to The Loadout, a spokesperson for Battlestate Games has confirmed the team behind Escape From Tarkov won’t be making an appearance at Gamescom, as instead the team plans to continue “just working on the game”.
vg247.com

Watch the Xbox gamescom show here

One of the biggest gamescom events this week is the Xbox stream. It's not technically part of gamescom, but it's a chance for Microsoft to show off more games coming to Xbox. In particular, the stream will focus on updates to already announced games from the company's wider Xbox Game Studios label. Some of those will be first-party, and others developed in partnership with outside teams.
IGN

Replaced - gamescom 2021 Teaser

A short teaser for Replaced, a "2.5D sci-fi retro futuristic action platformer." This teaser also revealed the trailer song, Void, is available now.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Elden Ring Could Appear at Gamescom

FromSoftware’s Elden Ring may appear at this week’s Gamescom. The game’s presence was seemingly confirmed as it is featured as a nominee in the event’s following award categories, Best Microsoft Xbox Game, Best PC Game, Best Sony PlayStation Game, Best Action Adventure Game, and Best Role Playing Game, but that’s not all, as the event may also feature a new gameplay of the title, since, according to the submission rules officially revealed by Gamescom, for a title to be considered for the awards, it must have sent approximately 10 minutes of real gameplay to the event’s organizers.
Video Gamesgaminginstincts.com

Marvel: Midnight Suns Revealed At Gamescom

There has been some talk over the last few months that Firaxis, the developer behind the rebooted XCOM franchise, would be putting their own spin on a Marvel game. While no gameplay was actually shown during Opening Night Live! at Gamescom, a cinematic trailer did finally offer us our first look at the game, entitled Marvel: Midnight Suns.
FIFAnintendoeverything.com

Gamescom Awards 2021 nominees announced

Organizers behind this year’s Gamescom today announced the lineup of nominees for this year’s Gamescom Awards. With this year’s event being entirely digital, it seems that the amount of eligible titles is limited. However, we do see a few Switch games here, including Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – which has earned a few different nominations.
Video Gamescinelinx.com

Creature-collector DokeV gets Gamescom Gameplay Trailer

South Korean developer Pearl Abyss debuted a gameplay trailer for the creature-collecting action-adventure game DokeV during Gamescom yesterday. Gamers got a peek at the game’s open world, real-time combat, boss fights and fun features like fishing, transportation and more. “Although the DokeV project is still under development, we are very...
Video GamesIGN

Tails of Iron - Official gamescom Trailer

Tails of Iron gets an exciting new trailer, showing off more of its merciless souls-like combat. Created by indie developer, Odd Bug Studio, players will embark on a dangerous journey as brave protagonist, Redgi the Rat. To survive, we'll need to master its challenging battles with perfectly timed parries, dodge-rolls, and fatal executions. This trailer also introduces us to a few new bosses, including Iron Frog, Bloki Magu, and Ratnor Rodentson. Tails of Iron launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on September 17, 2021.
nintendoeverything.com

tERRORbane scheduled for Q1 2022, Gamescom 2021 trailer

At Gamescom 2021 today, publisher WhisperGames and developer BitNine Studio shared the latest details about tERRORbane. The JRPG-inspired adventure is now confirmed for launch in Q1 2022. This is the first sort of update we have concerning the release window for tERRORbane. Here’s a whole bunch of information about the...
cgmagonline.com

Gamescom 2021 Award Winners Revealed

Opening Night Live officially kicked off gamescom this week, another way the event is celebrating this week is with the gamescom Awards for this year's event. The nominees were already announced before Geoff Keighley's two-hour kick off show and includes nominations across 22 categories. The jury to determine the nominees was determined by an international jury of German and international games experts, journalists, and content creators and included our own Editor-in-Chief, Brendan Frye.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Age of Empires IV Gamescom 2021 Gameplay Trailer

Publisher Microsoft and developer Relic Entertainment have shared a new Age of Empires IV Gamescom 2021 gameplay trailer, showing off more of the anticipated RTS sequel. The new trailer gives a brief overview of what to expect in the new sequel, its factions, its core mechanics, story content, in-game cinematics, and more.
dreadxp.com

Broken Roads Appears at Gamescom Week

Upcoming post-apocalyptic title Broken Roads made an appearance at this year’s Gamescom week. Team17 and Drop Bear Bytes expect to release it on Steam and various console platforms sometime next year. Broken Roads aims to be a narrative-rich experience set in Western Australia, which is even more post-apocalyptic than usual....

Comments / 0

Community Policy