Flood Warning issued for Augusta, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 01:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Augusta; Nelson The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Flood Warning for West Central Nelson County in central Virginia Southwestern Augusta County in western Virginia * Until 315 AM EDT. * At 1110 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Stuarts Draft... Montebello Greenville... Middlebrook Spottswood... Mint Spring Summerdean... Trimbles Mill Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area.