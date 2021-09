Do you drive a 2007 Audi A4? A 2006 Mondeo 1.8SCI? A 2005 Mercedes CLK? Or maybe a VW Golf from this era?. If so, you might want to think carefully before filling up at the petrol station. From this month, the 'standard' unleaded petrol on sale – as opposed to the more expensive 'premium' product – will be replaced with a 'greener' alternative, made up of 10 per cent bioethanol. But while the new petrol might be good for the planet, it could spell disaster for drivers of older cars.