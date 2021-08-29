Cancel
Cars

Synthetic fuels: made of the right stuff at Pikes Peak

By Jesse Crosse
AUTOCAR.co.uk
Cover picture for the articleSynthetic fuels could secure a future for motorsport and makers of big-engined cars, as Bentley recently demonstrated at Pikes Peak. Even by Pikes Peak standards, the 750bhp Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak brought a striking presence to proceedings as it lined up at the start of this year’s event. Any chance of the team taking the overall course record had already been dashed by freezing conditions with snow and ice near the summit, forcing the organisers to site the finish line at 12,780ft rather than the usual 14,115ft. But there was still a lot to play for, such as class and outright wins and proof that it’s possible to blow all comers away with a car powered by renewable fuel.

