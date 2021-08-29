Synthetic fuels: made of the right stuff at Pikes Peak

Despite leaded gas being illegal for road use in cars since 1996, our skies are littered with 170,000 lead-burning airplanes. What gives?. Earlier this week we reported about leaded fuel finally being banned in Algeria—the last country in the world that was dispensing it for use in road-going cars. However, some readers of The Drive quickly pointed out that despite leaded fuel being banned across the globe now, there are still a few exemptions to be aware of, some of which can be found right here in the U.S. And one of the biggest could be flying over your head right now.