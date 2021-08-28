Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

MTH1 as a target to alleviate T cell driven diseases by selective suppression of activated T cells

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 8 days ago

Cell Death Differ. 2021 Aug 27. doi: 10.1038/s41418-021-00854-4. Online ahead of print. T cell-driven diseases account for considerable morbidity and disability globally and there is an urgent need for new targeted therapies. Both cancer cells and activated T cells have an altered redox balance, and up-regulate the DNA repair protein MTH1 that sanitizes the oxidized nucleotide pool to avoid DNA damage and cell death. Herein we suggest that the up-regulation of MTH1 in activated T cells correlates with their redox status, but occurs before the ROS levels increase, challenging the established conception of MTH1 increasing as a direct response to an increased ROS status. We also propose a heterogeneity in MTH1 levels among activated T cells, where a smaller subset of activated T cells does not up-regulate MTH1 despite activation and proliferation. The study suggests that the vast majority of activated T cells have high MTH1 levels and are sensitive to the MTH1 inhibitor TH1579 (Karonudib) via induction of DNA damage and cell cycle arrest. TH1579 further drives the surviving cells to the MTH1low phenotype with altered redox status. TH1579 does not affect resting T cells, as opposed to the established immunosuppressor Azathioprine, and no sensitivity among other major immune cell types regarding their function can be observed. Finally, we demonstrate a therapeutic effect in a murine model of experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis. In conclusion, we show proof of concept of the existence of MTH1high and MTH1low activated T cells, and that MTH1 inhibition by TH1579 selectively suppresses pro-inflammatory activated T cells. Thus, MTH1 inhibition by TH1579 may serve as a novel treatment option against autoreactive T cells in autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Cancer Cells#Cell Proliferation#Dna Damage#Ros#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Diseases & Treatmentspulmonologyadvisor.com

SARS-CoV-2 Severity, Outcomes Linked to Age and Multiple Sclerosis Subtype

Patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) and SARS-CoV-2 were at increased risk for severe disease and mortality if they were of advanced age and had progressive MS, according to study findings published in Neurology Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation. Study researchers from multiple hospitals around Spain assessed data from patients (N=326) with MS...
Scienceneurology.org

Melanoma Cell Adhesion Molecule Expressing Helper T Cells in CNS Inflammatory Demyelinating Diseases

Methods Patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) (n = 72) and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD, n = 29) were included. We analyzed the frequency and absolute numbers of MCAM+ lymphocytes (memory helper T [mTh] cells, naive helper T cells, CD8+ T cells, and B cells) in the peripheral blood (PB) and the CSF of patients with MS and NMOSD, treated with/without disease-modifying drugs (DMDs) or steroids, using flow cytometry.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Gene therapies close in on a cure for sickle-cell disease

As multiple genetic strategies advance through the clinic, important safety questions remain to be answered. Michael Eisenstein is a science writer based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You have full access to this article via your institution. Seventy years ago, sickle-cell disease was at the cutting edge of biomedical research as the...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedPage Today

BTK Inhibitor Reduces New Lesions in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

Tolebrutinib, a Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, reduced new, active brain lesions in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), a phase IIb dose-finding trial showed. After 12 weeks of daily oral tolebrutinib treatment, MRI showed dose-dependent reductions in the number of new gadolinium-enhancing lesions, reported Daniel Reich, MD, of the...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Symptoms, like pain and fatigue, often cluster in newly diagnosed multiple sclerosis

A recent Michigan Medicine study found that people newly diagnosed with multiple sclerosis experience a myriad of significant symptoms that often cluster together. The study, published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal, analyzed data from more than 200 patients in the year following diagnosis with MS. The incurable disease attacks the protective layer of a person's nerves, which can lead to disability.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The CXCL13/CXCR5-chemokine axis in neuroinflammation: evidence of CXCR5+CD4 T cell recruitment to CSF

Fluids Barriers CNS. 2021 Aug 26;18(1):40. doi: 10.1186/s12987-021-00272-1. BACKGROUND: C-X-C chemokine ligand 13 (CXCL13) is frequently elevated in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in a variety of inflammatory central nervous system (CNS) diseases, has been detected in meningeal B cell aggregates in brain tissues of multiple sclerosis patients, and proposedly recruits B cells into the inflamed CNS. Besides B cells also follicular helper T (Tfh) cells express the cognate receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 5 (CXCR5) and follow CXCL13 gradients in lymphoid tissues. These highly specialized B cell helper T cells are indispensable for B cell responses to infection and vaccination and involved in autoimmune diseases. Phenotypically and functionally related circulating CXCR5+CD4 T cells occur in blood. Their co-recruitment to the inflamed CSF is feasible but unresolved.
Diseases & TreatmentsScience Now

Regulatory T cells promote innate inflammation after skin barrier breach via TGF-β activation

You are currently viewing the abstract. Regulatory T cells (Tregs) use multiple mechanisms to attenuate inflammation and prevent autoimmunity. Tregs residing in peripheral (i.e., nonlymphoid) tissues have specialized functions; specifically, skin Tregs promote wound healing, suppress dermal fibrosis, facilitate epidermal regeneration, and augment hair follicle cycling. Here, we demonstrated that skin Tregs were transcriptionally attuned to interact with their tissue environment through increased expression of integrin and TGF-β pathway genes that influence epithelial cell biology. We identified a molecular pathway where skin Tregs license keratinocytes to promote innate inflammation after skin barrier breach. Using a single-cell discovery approach, we identified preferential expression of the integrin αvβ8 on skin Tregs. Upon skin injury, Tregs used this integrin to activate latent TGF-β, which acted directly on epithelial cells to promote CXCL5 production and neutrophil recruitment. Induction of this circuit delayed epidermal regeneration but provided protection from Staphylococcus aureus infection across a compromised barrier. Thus, αvβ8-expressing Tregs in the skin, somewhat paradoxical to their canonical immunosuppressive functions, facilitated inflammation acutely after loss of barrier integrity to promote host defense against infection.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Chicago Defender

Sickle Cell Disease Getting the Support it Needs.

Sickle Cell Disease or Sickle Cell Anemia is not talked about as much as it was in the 60s, 70s, and 80s, however, the disease was discovered in America in 1910, over 110 years ago. Sickle Cell Anemia is an inherited red blood cell disorder where there are not enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. The round red cells usually are flexible and can quickly move through the blood vessels. Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) can affect individuals of any ethnicity or race but is more common in African Americans in the U.S. compared to other ethnicities-occurring in approximately 1 in 364 African Americans.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Can CRISPR cure sickle-cell disease?

Early trials show promise, but the challenge will be reaching those most in need. You have full access to this article via your institution. Sickle-cell disease is one of the most common genetic conditions worldwide, with more than 6 million people living with the disease. Three-quarters of them are in sub-Saharan Africa, where childhood mortality due to sickle cell remains high.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Impact of conditioning intensity and regimen on transplant outcomes in patients with adult T-cell leukemia-lymphoma

In allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) for adult T-cell leukemia-lymphoma (ATL), the optimal conditioning regimens have not yet been determined. We conducted a Japanese nationwide, retrospective study to investigate this issue. This study included 914 ATL patients who underwent allo-HCT between 1995 and 2015. In patients aged 55 years or younger, there was no statistically significant difference between reduced-intensity conditioning (RIC) regimens and myeloablative conditioning (MAC) regimens regarding risk of relapse (vs. RIC group: MAC group, hazard ratio (HR) 0.76, P = 0.071), non-relapse mortality (vs. RIC group: MAC group, HR 1.38, P = 0.115), or overall mortality (vs. RIC group: MAC group, HR 1.17, P = 0.255). Among RIC regimens, fludarabine plus melphalan-based (Flu/Mel) regimens were associated with a lower risk of relapse (Flu/Mel140 group, HR 0.59, P < 0.001; Flu/Mel80 group, HR 0.79, P = 0.021) than the Flu plus busulfan-based regimen (Flu/Bu2 group). Meanwhile, Flu/Mel140 group had a significantly higher risk of non-relapse mortality (vs. Flu/Bu2 group: HR 1.53, P = 0.025). In conclusion, it is acceptable to select a RIC regimen for younger patients. Moreover, it might be beneficial to select a Flu/Mel-based regimen for patients at high risk of relapse.
Scienceneurology.org

B-Cell Compartmental Features and Molecular Basis for Therapy in Autoimmune Disease

Results Across the tissue types tested, 4 major subpopulations of B cells with distinct signatures were identified: naive B cells, memory B cells, age-associated B cells, and antibody-secreting cells (ASCs). NMOSD B cells show proinflammatory activity and increased expression of chemokine receptor genes (CXCR3 and CXCR4). Circulating B cells display an increase of antigen presentation markers (CD40 and CD83), as well as activation signatures (FOS, CD69, and JUN). In contrast, the bone marrow B-cell population contains a large ASC fraction with increased oxidative and metabolic activity reflected by COX genes and ATP synthase genes. Typically, NMOSD B cells become hyperresponsive to type I interferon, which facilitates B-cell maturation and anti–aquaporin-4 autoantibody production. The pool of ASCs in blood and CSF were significantly elevated in NMOSD. Both CD19− and CD19+ ASCs could be ablated by tocilizumab, but not rituximab treatment in NMOSD.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Interface of Multiple Sclerosis, Depression, Vascular Disease, and Mortality: A Population-Based Matched Cohort Study

Neurology. 2021 Sep 1:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012610. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012610. Online ahead of print. ObjectiveTo assess whether the association between depression, vascular disease, and mortality differs in people with MS as compared with age, sex and general practice-matched controls.MethodsWe conducted a population-based retrospective matched cohort study between 1-Jan-1987 and 30-Sep-2018, which included people with MS and matched controls without MS from England, stratified by depression status. We used time-varying Cox proportional hazard regression models to test the association between MS, depression and time to incident vascular disease and mortality. Analyses were also stratified by sex.Results12,251 people with MS and 72,572 matched controls were identified. At baseline, 21% of people with MS and 9% of controls had depression. As compared with matched controls without depression, people with MS had an increased risk of incident vascular disease regardless of whether they had comorbid depression. The 10-year hazard of all-cause mortality was 1.75-fold greater in controls with depression (95%CI 1.59-1.91), 3.88-fold greater in people with MS without depression (95%CI 3.66-4.10), and 5.43-fold greater in people with MS and depression (95%CI 4.88-5.96). Overall, the interaction between MS status and depression was synergistic, with 14% of the observed effect attributable to the interaction. Sex-stratified analyses confirmed differences in hazard ratios.ConclusionsDepression is associated with increased risks of incident vascular disease and mortality in people with MS and the effects of depression and MS on all-cause mortality are synergistic. Further studies should evaluate whether effectively treating depression is associated with a reduced risk of vascular disease and mortality.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Mitochondrial dysfunctions in neurodegenerative diseases: role in disease pathogenesis, strategies for analysis and therapeutic prospects

Neural Regen Res. 2022 Apr;17(4):754-758. doi: 10.4103/1673-5374.322430. Fundamental organelles that occur in every cell type with the exception of mammal erythrocytes, the mitochondria are required for multiple pivotal processes that include the production of biological energy, the biosynthesis of reactive oxygen species, the control of calcium homeostasis, and the triggering of cell death. The disruption of anyone of these processes has been shown to impact strongly the function of all cells, but especially of neurons. In this review, we discuss the role of the mitochondria impairment in the development of the neurodegenerative diseases Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. We highlight how mitochondria disruption revolves around the processes that underlie the mitochondria’s life cycle: fusion, fission, production of reactive oxygen species and energy failure. Both genetic and sporadic forms of neurodegenerative diseases are unavoidably accompanied with and often caused by the dysfunction in one or more of the key mitochondrial processes. Therefore, in order to get in depth insights into their health status in neurodegenerative diseases, we need to focus into innovative strategies aimed at characterizing the various mitochondrial processes. Current techniques include Mitostress, Mitotracker, transmission electron microscopy, oxidative stress assays along with expression measurement of the proteins that maintain the mitochondrial health. We will also discuss a panel of approaches aimed at mitigating the mitochondrial dysfunction. These include canonical drugs, natural compounds, supplements, lifestyle interventions and innovative approaches as mitochondria transplantation and gene therapy. In conclusion, because mitochondria are fundamental organelles necessary for virtually all the cell functions and are severely impaired in neurodegenerative diseases, it is critical to develop novel methods to measure the mitochondrial state, and novel therapeutic strategies aimed at improving their health.
CancerEurekAlert

Engineering CAR T cells to deliver endogenous RNA wakes solid tumors to respond to therapy

Chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, which uses engineered T cells to treat certain types of cancers, has often been a challenging approach to treating solid tumors. CAR T cells need to recognize a specific target on cancer cells to kill them. However, cancer cells do not always have the target, or they find ways to hide the target and stay invisible to CAR T cell attack. A new study from Penn Medicine, published online in Cell, demonstrates that RN7SL1, a naturally occurring RNA, can activate the body’s own natural T cells to seek out the cancer cells that have escaped recognition by CAR T cells. This may help improve efforts to treat solid tumors, which represent most human cancers.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Discordant humoral and T cell immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 vaccination in people with multiple sclerosis on anti-CD20 therapy

MedRxiv. 2021 Aug 25:2021.08.23.21262472. doi: 10.1101/2021.08.23.21262472. Preprint. BACKGROUND: Sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor (S1P) modulators and antiCD20 therapies impair humoral responses to SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccines. Whether disease modifying therapies (DMTs) for multiple sclerosis (MS) also impact T cell immune response to vaccination is unknown. METHODS: In 101 people with MS, we measured humoral...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Pediatric Spinal Cord Diseases

Pediatr Rev. 2021 Sep;42(9):486-499. doi: 10.1542/pir.2020-000661. Spinal cord diseases in pediatric patients are highly variable in terms of presentation, pathology, and prognosis. Not only do they differ with respect to each other but so too with their adult equivalents. Some of the most common diseases are autoimmune (ie, multiple sclerosis, acute disseminated encephalomyelitis, and acute transverse myelitis), congenital (ie, dysraphism with spina bifida, split cord malformation, and tethered cord syndrome), tumor (ie, juvenile pilocytic astrocytoma, ependymoma, and hem-angioblastoma), and vascular (ie, cavernous malformations, arteriovenous malformations, and dural arteriovenous fistulas) in nature. These each require their own niche treatment paradigm and prognosis. Furthermore, presentation of different spinal cord diseases in children can be difficult to discern without epidemiologic and imaging data. Interpretation of these data is crucial to facilitating a timely and accurate diagnosis. Correspondingly, the aim of this review was to highlight the most pertinent features of the most common spinal cord diseases in the pediatric population.
Diseases & Treatmentscancernetwork.com

CAR T-Cell Therapy P-PSMA-101 Demonstrates Promising Early Data in mCRPC

Preliminary findings indicate that P-PSMA-101, a CAR T-cell therapy, may be efficacious in patient with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. CAR T-cell therapy P-PSMA-101 yielded promising early data in a cohort of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), according to the preliminary findings from a phase 1 study (NCT04249947). Study...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

The impact of cognitive rehabilitation on quality of life in multiple sclerosis: A pilot study

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Aug 26;7(3):20552173211040239. doi: 10.1177/20552173211040239. eCollection 2021 Jul-Sep. BACKGROUND: Cognitive impairment in people with multiple sclerosis (pwMS) negatively impacts daily function and quality of life (QoL). Prior studies of cognitive rehabilitation in pwMS have shown limited benefit but many focused on cognitive function scores rather than QoL measures. Studies using QoL metrics primarily evaluated group cognitive rehabilitation, which may be less appropriate due to variable cognitive profiles in pwMS. This study assesses the impact of an individualized cognitive rehabilitation approach on QoL in MS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy