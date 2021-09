The other day a good friend sent me one of those “Did you know” emails. It discussed the fact that in some big U.S. cities there are certain nationalities with a bigger population than in any city in their home country. He only mentioned three. Naturally, I inquired about the Welsh and asked if there was a city like that in the U.S. which had more Welsh than in a city in Wales. Naturally, he didn’t know, and there is a good reason for that. The Welsh didn’t just move anywhere and they didn’t clump together. Rather the Welsh were very cautious in their selected living communities. They went all over the U.S. and settled in cities where they could live quietly while doing good deeds for their fellow man. They were quiet pillars of their communities.