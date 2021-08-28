Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

In Vitro Studies on Nasal Formulations of Nanostructured Lipid Carriers (NLC) and Solid Lipid Nanoparticles (SLN)

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 8 days ago

Pharmaceuticals (Basel). 2021 Jul 23;14(8):711. doi: 10.3390/ph14080711. The nasal route has been used for many years for the local treatment of nasal diseases. More recently, this route has been gaining momentum, due to the possibility of targeting the central nervous system (CNS) from the nasal cavity, avoiding the blood-brain barrier (BBB). In this area, the use of lipid nanoparticles, such as nanostructured lipid carriers (NLC) and solid lipid nanoparticles (SLN), in nasal formulations has shown promising outcomes on a wide array of indications such as brain diseases, including epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and gliomas. Herein, the state of the art of the most recent literature available on in vitro studies with nasal formulations of lipid nanoparticles is discussed. Specific in vitro cell culture models are needed to assess the cytotoxicity of nasal formulations and to explore the underlying mechanism(s) of drug transport and absorption across the nasal mucosa. In addition, different studies with 3D nasal casts are reported, showing their ability to predict the drug deposition in the nasal cavity and evaluating the factors that interfere in this process, such as nasal cavity area, type of administration device and angle of application, inspiratory flow, presence of mucoadhesive agents, among others. Notwithstanding, they do not preclude the use of confirmatory in vivo studies, a significant impact on the 3R (replacement, reduction and refinement) principle within the scope of animal experiments is expected. The use of 3D nasal casts to test nasal formulations of lipid nanoparticles is still totally unexplored, to the authors best knowledge, thus constituting a wide open field of research.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sln#Lipid#In Vitro#Nasal Mucosa#Nlc Rrb#Solid Lipid Nanoparticles#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Solid Lipid Nanoparticles (SLNs): An Advanced Drug Delivery System Targeting Brain through BBB

Pharmaceutics. 2021 Jul 31;13(8):1183. doi: 10.3390/pharmaceutics13081183. The blood-brain barrier (BBB) plays a vital role in the protection and maintenance of homeostasis in the brain. In this way, it is an interesting target as an interface for various types of drug delivery, specifically in the context of the treatment of several neuropathological conditions where the therapeutic agents cannot cross the BBB. Drug toxicity and on-target specificity are among some of the limitations associated with current neurotherapeutics. In recent years, advances in nanodrug delivery have enabled the carrier system containing the active therapeutic drug to target the signaling pathways and pathophysiology that are closely linked to central nervous system (CNS) disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD), Huntington’s disease (HD), multiple sclerosis (MS), brain tumor, epilepsy, ischemic stroke, and neurodegeneration. At present, among the nano formulations, solid lipid nanoparticles (SLNs) have emerged as a putative drug carrier system that can deliver the active therapeutics (drug-loaded SLNs) across the BBB at the target site of the brain, offering a novel approach with controlled drug delivery, longer circulation time, target specificity, and higher efficacy, and more importantly, reducing toxicity in a biomimetic way. This paper highlights the synthesis and application of SLNs as a novel nontoxic formulation strategy to carry CNS drugs across the BBB to improve the use of therapeutics agents in treating major neurological disorders in future clinics.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Analysis of Bladder Tamponade at a Regional Hospital

Hinyokika Kiyo. 2021 Aug;67(8):359-362. doi: 10.14989/ActaUrolJap_67_8_359. We retrospectively analyzed 134 patients (male, n＝84 ; female, n＝50) with bladder tamponade at a regional hospital. The median age was 84.9 years. Half the patients had been prescribed antithrombotic medication. Bladder tamponade was a result of bacterial cystitis in 50 patients (37%), urinary cancer in 31 patients (23%), benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in 14 patients (10%), iatrogenic injury in nine patients (7%), radiation cystitis in six patients (4%) and others in 25 patients (19%). The most common cause of bladder tamponade was bacterial cystitis. In female patients, 64% had bacterial cystitis and 42% used diapers. Of the patients with bacterial cystitis, 80% experienced dysuria. Patients with bladder tamponade had a high rate of antithrombotic drug use. Dysuria and antithrombotic drugs aggravate bladder tamponade. In an aging society, the number of patients with dysuria and antithrombotic drug use is increasing. We believe that proper urination management and involvement in the regional urination social network will decrease the number of patients with bladder tamponade.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Antegrade double-J stent placement for the treatment of malignant obstructive uropathy: A retrospective cohort study

Ann Med Surg (Lond). 2021 Aug 16;69:102726. doi: 10.1016/j.amsu.2021.102726. eCollection 2021 Sep. BACKGROUND: Ureteral double- J stent is usually inserted by retrograde approach to treating obstructed upper urinary tract. The antegrade approach, can be suitable alternative in certain situations without general or spinal anesthesia. The present study demonstrates the indications, success rate, and complications of this approach in treatmenting malignant obstructive uropathy.
ScienceNature.com

Protein disulphide isomerase (PDI) is protective against amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)-related mutant Fused in Sarcoma (FUS) in in vitro models

Mutations in Fused in Sarcoma (FUS) are present in familial and sporadic cases of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). FUS is localised in the nucleus where it has important functions in DNA repair. However, in ALS/FTD, mutant FUS mislocalises from the nucleus to the cytoplasm where it forms inclusions, a key pathological hallmark of neurodegeneration. Mutant FUS also inhibits protein import into the nucleus, resulting in defects in nucleocytoplasmic transport. Fragmentation of the neuronal Golgi apparatus, induction of endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress, and inhibition of ER-Golgi trafficking are also associated with mutant FUS misfolding in ALS. Protein disulphide isomerase (PDI) is an ER chaperone previously shown to be protective against misfolding associated with mutant superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) and TAR DNA-binding protein-43 (TDP-43) in cellular and zebrafish models. However, a protective role against mutant FUS in ALS has not been previously described. In this study, we demonstrate that PDI is protective against mutant FUS. In neuronal cell line and primary cultures, PDI restores defects in nuclear import, prevents the formation of mutant FUS inclusions, inhibits Golgi fragmentation, ER stress, ER-Golgi transport defects, and apoptosis. These findings imply that PDI is a new therapeutic target in FUS-associated ALS.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Safety of Ocrelizumab in Patients With Relapsing and Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Sep 2:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012700. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012700. Online ahead of print. ObjectiveTo report safety of ocrelizumab (OCR) up to 7 years in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) enrolled in clinical trials or treated in real-world postmarketing settings.MethodsSafety analyses are based on integrated clinical and laboratory data for all patients who received OCR in 11 clinical trials, including the controlled treatment and open-label extension (OLE) periods of the phase 2 and 3 trials, plus the phase 3b trials VELOCE, CHORDS, CASTING, OBOE, ENSEMBLE, CONSONANCE, and LIBERTO. For selected adverse events (AEs), additional postmarketing data were used. Incidence rates of serious infections (SIs) and malignancies were contextualized using multiple epidemiologic sources.ResultsAt data cut-off (January 2020), 5,680 patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) received OCR (18,218 patient years [PY] of exposure) in clinical trials. Rates per 100 PY (95% CI) of AEs (248; 246-251), serious AEs (7.3; 7.0-7.7), infusion-related reactions (25.9; 25.1-26.6), and infections (76.2; 74.9-77.4) were similar to those within the controlled treatment period of the phase 3 trials. Rates of the most common serious AEs, including SIs (2.01; 1.81-2.23) and malignancies (0.46; 0.37-0.57), were consistent with the ranges reported in epidemiologic data.ConclusionContinuous administration of OCR for up to 7 years in clinical trials, as well as its broader use for more than 3 years in the real-world setting, are associated with a favorable and manageable safety profile, without emerging safety concerns in a heterogeneous MS population.Classification of evidenceThis analysis provides Class III evidence that long-term, continuous treatment with OCR has a consistent and favorable safety profile in patients with RMS and PPMS. This study is rated Class III because of the use of OLE data and historical controls.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Antiviral and immunomodulatory interferon-beta in high-risk COVID-19 patients: a structured summary of a study protocol for a randomised controlled trial

Trials. 2021 Sep 3;22(1):584. doi: 10.1186/s13063-021-05367-6. OBJECTIVES: The primary objective of the study is to demonstrate the efficacy of low-dose IFN-β in reducing the risk of SARS-CoV-2 recently infected elderly patients to progress towards severe COVID-19 versus control group within 28 days. Secondary objectives are: 1) To assess the reduction in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admission in patients treated with IFN-β versus control group within 28 days of randomization 2) To assess the reduction in number of deaths in IFN- β compared to control group (day 28) 3) To evaluate the increase in proportion of participants returning to negative SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR in IFN-β -treated versus control group at Day 14 and Day 28 4) To assess the increase in SARS-CoV-2-specific binding antibody titers in IFN-β compared to control group (day 28) 5) To assess the safety of IFN-β -treated patients versus control group TRIAL DESIGN: Randomized, Open-Label, Controlled, Superiority Phase II Study. Patients, who satisfy all inclusion criteria and no exclusion criteria, will be randomly assigned to one of the two treatment groups in a ratio 2:1 (IFN-treated versus control patients). Randomization will be stratified by gender. Stratified randomization will balance the presence of male and female in both study arms.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Translational value of choroid plexus imaging for tracking neuroinflammation in mice and humans

Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2021 Sep 7;118(36):e2025000118. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2025000118. Neuroinflammation is a pathophysiological hallmark of multiple sclerosis and has a close mechanistic link to neurodegeneration. Although this link is potentially targetable, robust translatable models to reliably quantify and track neuroinflammation in both mice and humans are lacking. The choroid plexus (ChP) plays a pivotal role in regulating the trafficking of immune cells from the brain parenchyma into the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and has recently attracted attention as a key structure in the initiation of inflammatory brain responses. In a translational framework, we here address the integrity and multidimensional characteristics of the ChP under inflammatory conditions and question whether ChP volumes could act as an interspecies marker of neuroinflammation that closely interrelates with functional impairment. Therefore, we explore ChP characteristics in neuroinflammation in patients with multiple sclerosis and in two experimental mouse models, cuprizone diet-related demyelination and experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis. We demonstrate that ChP enlargement-reconstructed from MRI-is highly associated with acute disease activity, both in the studied mouse models and in humans. A close dependency of ChP integrity and molecular signatures of neuroinflammation is shown in the performed transcriptomic analyses. Moreover, pharmacological modulation of the blood-CSF barrier with natalizumab prevents an increase of the ChP volume. ChP enlargement is strongly linked to emerging functional impairment as depicted in the mouse models and in multiple sclerosis patients. Our findings identify ChP characteristics as robust and translatable hallmarks of acute and ongoing neuroinflammatory activity in mice and humans that could serve as a promising interspecies marker for translational and reverse-translational approaches.
ScienceFreethink

One antibody stops all strains of COVID-19 from infecting cells

A newly discovered antibody was able to neutralize not only all strains of COVID-19, but other coronaviruses known to cause respiratory infections in humans — a potential silver bullet for a whole class of deadly, flu-like viruses. Mutant viruses: As viruses spread, they undergo tiny genetic mutations, and when we...
Industrydrugdeliverybusiness.com

FDA approves Impel NeuroPharma’s nasal spray for treating migraines

Seattle-based Impel NeuroPharma plans to launch Trudhesa commercially early next month. The company’s shares took a massive hit, though, dropping -19.3% at $18.65 per share by market close and continuing to slide down -0.8% at $18.50 after hours today. Trudhesa (dihydroergotamine mesylate), previously known as INP104, treats migraine with or...
Healthdocwirenews.com

Interface of Multiple Sclerosis, Depression, Vascular Disease, and Mortality: A Population-Based Matched Cohort Study

Neurology. 2021 Sep 1:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012610. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012610. Online ahead of print. ObjectiveTo assess whether the association between depression, vascular disease, and mortality differs in people with MS as compared with age, sex and general practice-matched controls.MethodsWe conducted a population-based retrospective matched cohort study between 1-Jan-1987 and 30-Sep-2018, which included people with MS and matched controls without MS from England, stratified by depression status. We used time-varying Cox proportional hazard regression models to test the association between MS, depression and time to incident vascular disease and mortality. Analyses were also stratified by sex.Results12,251 people with MS and 72,572 matched controls were identified. At baseline, 21% of people with MS and 9% of controls had depression. As compared with matched controls without depression, people with MS had an increased risk of incident vascular disease regardless of whether they had comorbid depression. The 10-year hazard of all-cause mortality was 1.75-fold greater in controls with depression (95%CI 1.59-1.91), 3.88-fold greater in people with MS without depression (95%CI 3.66-4.10), and 5.43-fold greater in people with MS and depression (95%CI 4.88-5.96). Overall, the interaction between MS status and depression was synergistic, with 14% of the observed effect attributable to the interaction. Sex-stratified analyses confirmed differences in hazard ratios.ConclusionsDepression is associated with increased risks of incident vascular disease and mortality in people with MS and the effects of depression and MS on all-cause mortality are synergistic. Further studies should evaluate whether effectively treating depression is associated with a reduced risk of vascular disease and mortality.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The molecular feature of macrophages in tumor immune microenvironment of glioma patients

Comput Struct Biotechnol J. 2021 Aug 14;19:4603-4618. doi: 10.1016/j.csbj.2021.08.019. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Gliomas are one of the most common types of primary tumors in central nervous system. Previous studies have found that macrophages actively participate in tumor growth. METHODS: Weighted gene co-expression network analysis was used to identify meaningful macrophage-related...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The impact of Vaccination worldwide on SARS-CoV-2 infection: A Review on Vaccine Mechanisms, Results of Clinical Trials, Vaccinal Coverage and Interactions with Novel Variants

Curr Med Chem. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.2174/0929867328666210902094254. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic demanded a global effort towards quickly developing safe and effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. OBJECTIVE: This review aimed to discuss the main vaccines available, their mechanisms of action, results of clinical trials and epidemiological behavior....
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Real Nano “Light Vaccine” Will Benefit to COVID-19 Pandemic Control

Nanomicro Lett. 2021 Sep 3;13(1):185. doi: 10.1007/s40820-021-00723-2. This highlight presents a recent technique of “Light Vaccine” for COVID-19 pandemic control. Though this technique has the germicidal advantage to SARS-CoV-2, its shortcomings will limit the wide and in-depth application. We make a perspective of real nano light vaccine, which will play an important role in the prevention and control of COVID-19. Briefly, This flow chart described the MWCNT was fabricated with strong acid and base conditional mixture in order to achieve the p-WCNT (chemical process); then modified with RNA layse and receptor binding domain (RBD) by covalent conjugation and physical absorption to get f-WCNT (functionalization); thereafter, f-WCNT was used in the multi-cell culture system interacting with SARS-CoV-2 to identify the special affinity of f-WCNT to ACE2 labeled alveolar type II cells and the inhibition capacity to SARS-CoV-2. This design, is different from the so called “light vaccine”, has the real function to against SARS-CoV-2 by local cellular temperature-rising through photothermal conversion under the near infrared (NIR) light irradiation, according to the physical and chemical nature of carbon nanotubes, and initiates the immune response consequently.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Dysregulated plasma lipid mediator profiles in critically ill COVID-19 patients

PLoS One. 2021 Aug 26;16(8):e0256226. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0256226. eCollection 2021. Coronavirus disease (COVID)-19, as a result of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, has been the direct cause of over 2.2 million deaths worldwide. A timely coordinated host-immune response represents the leading driver for restraining SARS-CoV-2 infection. Indeed, several studies have described dysregulated immunity as the crucial determinant for critical illness and the failure of viral control. Improved understanding and management of COVID-19 could greatly reduce the mortality and morbidity caused by SARS-CoV-2. One aspect of the immune response that has to date been understudied is whether lipid mediator production is dysregulated in critically ill patients. In the present study, plasma from COVID-19 patients with either severe disease and those that were critically ill was collected and lipid mediator profiles were determined using liquid chromatography tandem mass spectrometry. Results from these studies indicated that plasma concentrations of both pro-inflammatory and pro-resolving lipid mediator were reduced in critically ill patients when compared with those with severe disease. Furthermore, plasma concentrations of a select group of mediators that included the specialized pro-resolving mediators (SPM) Resolvin (Rv) D1 and RvE4 were diagnostic of disease severity. Interestingly, peripheral blood SPM concentrations were also linked with outcome in critically ill patients, where we observed reduced overall concentrations of these mediators in those patients that did not survive. Together the present findings establish a link between plasma lipid mediators and disease severity in patients with COVID-19 and indicate that plasma SPM concentrations may be linked with survival in these patients.
Diseases & Treatmentstechnologynetworks.com

New Line of Drugs Could Help Promote Brain Repair in Multiple Sclerosis

In the nearly 1 million Americans living with multiple sclerosis, the fatty substance that insulates the nerves of the central nervous system—called myelin—is damaged. This slows the transmission of signals from their brain to the rest of their body, which causes movement difficulties, vision problems, and cognitive changes. Clinical trials...
Medical & BiotechZacks.com

Adamis (ADMP) Begins Dosing in COVID Oral Antiviral Study

ADMP - Free Report) announced that it has initiated a phase II/III study to evaluate Tempol, its investigational oral antiviral, for the treatment of COVID-19. The phase II/III study will enroll approximately 248 adult participants who have tested positive for COVID-19 within five days of study and have at least one co-morbidity that is not life-threatening.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Research interrupted: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on multiple sclerosis research in the field of rehabilitation and quality of life

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Aug 26;7(3):20552173211038030. doi: 10.1177/20552173211038030. eCollection 2021 Jul-Sep. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has likely had a negative impact on rehabilitation and quality of life (QoL) research in multiple sclerosis (MS). METHOD: We explored perceived barriers to research among 87 researchers, representing 18 countries, both...
Cancerdocwirenews.com

Novel mouse models of bladder cancer identify a prognostic signature associated with risk of disease progression

Cancer Res. 2021 Sep 1:canres.1254.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-1254. Online ahead of print. To study progression of bladder cancer from non-muscle invasive to muscle invasive disease, we have developed a novel toolkit that uses complementary approaches to achieve gene recombination in specific cell populations in the bladder urothelium in vivo, thereby allowing us to generate a new series of genetically engineered mouse models (GEMM) of bladder cancer. One method is based on delivery of adenoviruses that express Cre recombinase in selected cell types in the urothelium, and a second uses transgenic drivers in which activation of inducible Cre alleles can be limited to the bladder urothelium by intravesicular delivery of tamoxifen. Using both approaches, targeted deletion of the Pten and p53 tumor suppressor genes specifically in basal urothelial cells gave rise to muscle invasive bladder tumors. Furthermore, pre-invasive lesions arising in basal cells displayed upregulation of molecular pathways related to bladder tumorigenesis, including pro-inflammatory pathways. Cross species analyses comparing a mouse gene signature of early bladder cancer with a human signature of bladder cancer progression identified a conserved 28-gene signature of early bladder cancer that is associated with poor prognosis for human bladder cancer and that outperforms comparable gene signatures. These findings demonstrate the relevance of these GEMMs for studying the biology of human bladder cancer and introduce a prognostic gene signature that may help to stratify patients at risk for progression to potentially lethal muscle invasive disease.
Healthdocwirenews.com

Evaluating the Safety of Performing Flexible Cystoscopy When Urinalysis Suggests Presence of “Infection”: Results of a Prospective Clinical Study in 2350 patients

Eur Urol Open Sci. 2021 Jul 26;31:28-36. doi: 10.1016/j.euros.2021.06.014. eCollection 2021 Sep. BACKGROUND: There is significant underutilisation of allocated health service resources when a scheduled flexible cystoscopy (FC) is cancelled because a pre-cystoscopy urinalysis (PCU) suggests “infection”, despite patients being asymptomatic for urinary tract infection (UTI). OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy