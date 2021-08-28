Cancel
A Case Report of Fetal Thrombotic Vasculopathy in a COVID Placenta

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 8 days ago

Ann Clin Lab Sci. 2021 Jul;51(4):570-572. COVID-19 has affected patients of all ages and demographics, not excluding pregnant women. The effects of COVID-19 on pregnant women are still largely unknown. Several adverse perinatal outcomes have been reported in COVID-19-positive pregnant women, including pre-eclampsia, miscarriage, pre-term labor, and stillbirth. Histopathological examination of COVID-19 placentas can contribute significant data regarding maternal and fetal health and can elucidate more findings in this novel disease. A 23-year-old female with morbid obesity and scant antenatal care presented to the emergency department complaining of shortness of breath and fever; she was found to be positive for COVID-19. Grossly, her placenta showed no abnormalities. Histological examination of her placenta showed chronic lymphoplasmacytic deciduitis, villous fibrosis, loss of capillarization, extravasation of erythrocytes, chorangiosis, and thrombosis of upstream stem vessels, including large fetal vessels on the chorionic plate. These changes were deemed to be consistent with fetal thrombotic vasculopathy (FTV). In conclusion, this case of FTV in the placenta of a patient with COVID-19 is a significant finding, as it can be critical to clinicians in the management of prenatal care for expecting mothers during this pandemic.This case was presented at the annual meeting of the Association of Clinical Scientists (ACS) on May 13, 2021.

#Covid#Placenta#Case Report#Covid#Chorangiosis#Ftv#Acs
