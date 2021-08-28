Cancel
Solid Lipid Nanoparticles (SLNs): An Advanced Drug Delivery System Targeting Brain through BBB

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 8 days ago

Pharmaceutics. 2021 Jul 31;13(8):1183. doi: 10.3390/pharmaceutics13081183. The blood-brain barrier (BBB) plays a vital role in the protection and maintenance of homeostasis in the brain. In this way, it is an interesting target as an interface for various types of drug delivery, specifically in the context of the treatment of several neuropathological conditions where the therapeutic agents cannot cross the BBB. Drug toxicity and on-target specificity are among some of the limitations associated with current neurotherapeutics. In recent years, advances in nanodrug delivery have enabled the carrier system containing the active therapeutic drug to target the signaling pathways and pathophysiology that are closely linked to central nervous system (CNS) disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD), Huntington’s disease (HD), multiple sclerosis (MS), brain tumor, epilepsy, ischemic stroke, and neurodegeneration. At present, among the nano formulations, solid lipid nanoparticles (SLNs) have emerged as a putative drug carrier system that can deliver the active therapeutics (drug-loaded SLNs) across the BBB at the target site of the brain, offering a novel approach with controlled drug delivery, longer circulation time, target specificity, and higher efficacy, and more importantly, reducing toxicity in a biomimetic way. This paper highlights the synthesis and application of SLNs as a novel nontoxic formulation strategy to carry CNS drugs across the BBB to improve the use of therapeutics agents in treating major neurological disorders in future clinics.

www.docwirenews.com

In Vitro Studies on Nasal Formulations of Nanostructured Lipid Carriers (NLC) and Solid Lipid Nanoparticles (SLN)

Pharmaceuticals (Basel). 2021 Jul 23;14(8):711. doi: 10.3390/ph14080711. The nasal route has been used for many years for the local treatment of nasal diseases. More recently, this route has been gaining momentum, due to the possibility of targeting the central nervous system (CNS) from the nasal cavity, avoiding the blood-brain barrier (BBB). In this area, the use of lipid nanoparticles, such as nanostructured lipid carriers (NLC) and solid lipid nanoparticles (SLN), in nasal formulations has shown promising outcomes on a wide array of indications such as brain diseases, including epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and gliomas. Herein, the state of the art of the most recent literature available on in vitro studies with nasal formulations of lipid nanoparticles is discussed. Specific in vitro cell culture models are needed to assess the cytotoxicity of nasal formulations and to explore the underlying mechanism(s) of drug transport and absorption across the nasal mucosa. In addition, different studies with 3D nasal casts are reported, showing their ability to predict the drug deposition in the nasal cavity and evaluating the factors that interfere in this process, such as nasal cavity area, type of administration device and angle of application, inspiratory flow, presence of mucoadhesive agents, among others. Notwithstanding, they do not preclude the use of confirmatory in vivo studies, a significant impact on the 3R (replacement, reduction and refinement) principle within the scope of animal experiments is expected. The use of 3D nasal casts to test nasal formulations of lipid nanoparticles is still totally unexplored, to the authors best knowledge, thus constituting a wide open field of research.
Safety of Ocrelizumab in Patients With Relapsing and Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis

Neurology. 2021 Sep 2:10.1212/WNL.0000000000012700. doi: 10.1212/WNL.0000000000012700. Online ahead of print. ObjectiveTo report safety of ocrelizumab (OCR) up to 7 years in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) and primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) enrolled in clinical trials or treated in real-world postmarketing settings.MethodsSafety analyses are based on integrated clinical and laboratory data for all patients who received OCR in 11 clinical trials, including the controlled treatment and open-label extension (OLE) periods of the phase 2 and 3 trials, plus the phase 3b trials VELOCE, CHORDS, CASTING, OBOE, ENSEMBLE, CONSONANCE, and LIBERTO. For selected adverse events (AEs), additional postmarketing data were used. Incidence rates of serious infections (SIs) and malignancies were contextualized using multiple epidemiologic sources.ResultsAt data cut-off (January 2020), 5,680 patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) received OCR (18,218 patient years [PY] of exposure) in clinical trials. Rates per 100 PY (95% CI) of AEs (248; 246-251), serious AEs (7.3; 7.0-7.7), infusion-related reactions (25.9; 25.1-26.6), and infections (76.2; 74.9-77.4) were similar to those within the controlled treatment period of the phase 3 trials. Rates of the most common serious AEs, including SIs (2.01; 1.81-2.23) and malignancies (0.46; 0.37-0.57), were consistent with the ranges reported in epidemiologic data.ConclusionContinuous administration of OCR for up to 7 years in clinical trials, as well as its broader use for more than 3 years in the real-world setting, are associated with a favorable and manageable safety profile, without emerging safety concerns in a heterogeneous MS population.Classification of evidenceThis analysis provides Class III evidence that long-term, continuous treatment with OCR has a consistent and favorable safety profile in patients with RMS and PPMS. This study is rated Class III because of the use of OLE data and historical controls.
Microglia-neuron interaction at nodes of Ranvier depends on neuronal activity through potassium release and contributes to remyelination

Nat Commun. 2021 Sep 1;12(1):5219. doi: 10.1038/s41467-021-25486-7. Microglia, the resident immune cells of the central nervous system, are key players in healthy brain homeostasis and plasticity. In neurological diseases, such as Multiple Sclerosis, activated microglia either promote tissue damage or favor neuroprotection and myelin regeneration. The mechanisms for microglia-neuron communication remain largely unkown. Here, we identify nodes of Ranvier as a direct site of interaction between microglia and axons, in both mouse and human tissues. Using dynamic imaging, we highlight the preferential interaction of microglial processes with nodes of Ranvier along myelinated fibers. We show that microglia-node interaction is modulated by neuronal activity and associated potassium release, with THIK-1 ensuring their microglial read-out. Altered axonal K+ flux following demyelination impairs the switch towards a pro-regenerative microglia phenotype and decreases remyelination rate. Taken together, these findings identify the node of Ranvier as a major site for microglia-neuron interaction, that may participate in microglia-neuron communication mediating pro-remyelinating effect of microglia after myelin injury.
Translational value of choroid plexus imaging for tracking neuroinflammation in mice and humans

Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A. 2021 Sep 7;118(36):e2025000118. doi: 10.1073/pnas.2025000118. Neuroinflammation is a pathophysiological hallmark of multiple sclerosis and has a close mechanistic link to neurodegeneration. Although this link is potentially targetable, robust translatable models to reliably quantify and track neuroinflammation in both mice and humans are lacking. The choroid plexus (ChP) plays a pivotal role in regulating the trafficking of immune cells from the brain parenchyma into the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and has recently attracted attention as a key structure in the initiation of inflammatory brain responses. In a translational framework, we here address the integrity and multidimensional characteristics of the ChP under inflammatory conditions and question whether ChP volumes could act as an interspecies marker of neuroinflammation that closely interrelates with functional impairment. Therefore, we explore ChP characteristics in neuroinflammation in patients with multiple sclerosis and in two experimental mouse models, cuprizone diet-related demyelination and experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis. We demonstrate that ChP enlargement-reconstructed from MRI-is highly associated with acute disease activity, both in the studied mouse models and in humans. A close dependency of ChP integrity and molecular signatures of neuroinflammation is shown in the performed transcriptomic analyses. Moreover, pharmacological modulation of the blood-CSF barrier with natalizumab prevents an increase of the ChP volume. ChP enlargement is strongly linked to emerging functional impairment as depicted in the mouse models and in multiple sclerosis patients. Our findings identify ChP characteristics as robust and translatable hallmarks of acute and ongoing neuroinflammatory activity in mice and humans that could serve as a promising interspecies marker for translational and reverse-translational approaches.
Analysis of Bladder Tamponade at a Regional Hospital

Hinyokika Kiyo. 2021 Aug;67(8):359-362. doi: 10.14989/ActaUrolJap_67_8_359. We retrospectively analyzed 134 patients (male, n＝84 ; female, n＝50) with bladder tamponade at a regional hospital. The median age was 84.9 years. Half the patients had been prescribed antithrombotic medication. Bladder tamponade was a result of bacterial cystitis in 50 patients (37%), urinary cancer in 31 patients (23%), benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) in 14 patients (10%), iatrogenic injury in nine patients (7%), radiation cystitis in six patients (4%) and others in 25 patients (19%). The most common cause of bladder tamponade was bacterial cystitis. In female patients, 64% had bacterial cystitis and 42% used diapers. Of the patients with bacterial cystitis, 80% experienced dysuria. Patients with bladder tamponade had a high rate of antithrombotic drug use. Dysuria and antithrombotic drugs aggravate bladder tamponade. In an aging society, the number of patients with dysuria and antithrombotic drug use is increasing. We believe that proper urination management and involvement in the regional urination social network will decrease the number of patients with bladder tamponade.
Wearing-off symptoms during standard and extended natalizumab dosing intervals: Experiences from the COVID-19 pandemic

J Neurol Sci. 2021 Aug 22;429:117622. doi: 10.1016/j.jns.2021.117622. Online ahead of print. Natalizumab effectively prevents disease activity in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, but many treated patients report subjective wearing-off symptoms at the end of the 4-week interval between infusions. Extended interval dosing (EID) is a promising strategy to mitigate the risk of natalizumab-associated progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy, but it is unknown whether EID affects wearing-off symptoms. In this observational study, we evaluated if prevalence or intensity of wearing-off symptoms changed when natalizumab dosing intervals were extended from 4 to 6 weeks in 30 treated patients during the outbreak of COVID-19 in Norway. New or increased wearing-off symptoms during EID were reported by 50%. Symptom increase was more frequent among patients with pre-existing wearing-off symptoms during standard dosing compared to patients without such pre-existing symptoms [p = 0.0005]. Our observations support the need to study the effect of EID on wearing-off symptoms in randomized controlled trials.
Novel mouse models of bladder cancer identify a prognostic signature associated with risk of disease progression

Cancer Res. 2021 Sep 1:canres.1254.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-1254. Online ahead of print. To study progression of bladder cancer from non-muscle invasive to muscle invasive disease, we have developed a novel toolkit that uses complementary approaches to achieve gene recombination in specific cell populations in the bladder urothelium in vivo, thereby allowing us to generate a new series of genetically engineered mouse models (GEMM) of bladder cancer. One method is based on delivery of adenoviruses that express Cre recombinase in selected cell types in the urothelium, and a second uses transgenic drivers in which activation of inducible Cre alleles can be limited to the bladder urothelium by intravesicular delivery of tamoxifen. Using both approaches, targeted deletion of the Pten and p53 tumor suppressor genes specifically in basal urothelial cells gave rise to muscle invasive bladder tumors. Furthermore, pre-invasive lesions arising in basal cells displayed upregulation of molecular pathways related to bladder tumorigenesis, including pro-inflammatory pathways. Cross species analyses comparing a mouse gene signature of early bladder cancer with a human signature of bladder cancer progression identified a conserved 28-gene signature of early bladder cancer that is associated with poor prognosis for human bladder cancer and that outperforms comparable gene signatures. These findings demonstrate the relevance of these GEMMs for studying the biology of human bladder cancer and introduce a prognostic gene signature that may help to stratify patients at risk for progression to potentially lethal muscle invasive disease.
Research interrupted: The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on multiple sclerosis research in the field of rehabilitation and quality of life

Mult Scler J Exp Transl Clin. 2021 Aug 26;7(3):20552173211038030. doi: 10.1177/20552173211038030. eCollection 2021 Jul-Sep. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has likely had a negative impact on rehabilitation and quality of life (QoL) research in multiple sclerosis (MS). METHOD: We explored perceived barriers to research among 87 researchers, representing 18 countries, both...
Tuberous sclerosis with negative genetic testing and multiple cerebral cavernomas: A new association (Case report)

Exp Ther Med. 2021 Oct;22(4):1183. doi: 10.3892/etm.2021.10617. Epub 2021 Aug 16. Tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) is an autosomal dominant disorder with multisystemic involvement usually resulting from mutations in the tuberous sclerosis 1 (TSC1) or TSC2 genes. However, 10 to 25% of patients do not exhibit these mutations. Cerebral cavernous malformations (CCMs) are capillary-venous malformations that can be asymptomatic or cause variable neurological manifestations, including seizures. Familial CCMs are recognized. In both conditions, specific dermatological lesions are associated. We present the case of a 31-year-old female with TSC diagnosed at the age of 18 years who presented with negative genetic testing. She was admitted to our department in 2019 for a sudden increased frequency of focal seizures. Patient examination revealed multiple facial and intraoral angiofibroma, diplopia, right hemihypoesthesia, brisk deep tendon reflexes, and distal leg paresthesia. VideoEEG indicated a frontal paramedian epileptogenic focus. Cerebral magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and angioMRI identified multiple fronto-parietal cortical tubers, as well as multiple CCMs, with evidence of bleeding in one. Under antiepileptic drug (AED) and mTOR inhibitor treatment, the seizure frequency significantly improved in a short period of time. This is the first reported case of tuberous sclerosis with negative genetic testing associated with multiple cerebral cavernoma. Such complex patients require multidisciplinary management and detailed genetic testing for increasing knowledge on neuro-cutaneous disorders.
Evaluating the Safety of Performing Flexible Cystoscopy When Urinalysis Suggests Presence of “Infection”: Results of a Prospective Clinical Study in 2350 patients

Eur Urol Open Sci. 2021 Jul 26;31:28-36. doi: 10.1016/j.euros.2021.06.014. eCollection 2021 Sep. BACKGROUND: There is significant underutilisation of allocated health service resources when a scheduled flexible cystoscopy (FC) is cancelled because a pre-cystoscopy urinalysis (PCU) suggests “infection”, despite patients being asymptomatic for urinary tract infection (UTI). OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the...
Thiol-sensitive probe enables dynamic electrochemical assembly of serum protein for detecting SARS-Cov-2 marker protease in clinical samples

Biosens Bioelectron. 2021 Aug 24;194:113579. doi: 10.1016/j.bios.2021.113579. Online ahead of print. The poor situational awareness about the spreading of the virus especially in the underdeveloped regions calls for novel virus assays of low cost and simple operation. Currently, such assays are exclusively restricted to nucleic acid detection. In this investigation, a virus protein serum assay has been proposed in a one-step and reagent-less route. Specifically, in this assay, the main protease of the virus is targeted by a short probe mimicking its substrate. While the probe-protein interaction brings them together, a fluorescent thiol targeting molecule reacts with the free thiol groups on the target protein near the probe, generating a fluorescence signal proportional to the concentration of the target. This induces an electroactive 2D peptide nano-network on the sensing surface only in the presence of the target protein. The sensitivity of the method is enhanced through potential electrochemical scanning during incubation with serum samples. The successful detection of the virus marker protein in the serum of the infected patients encourages further development of incorporation of this method into clinical practice.
