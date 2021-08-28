Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Apolipoprotein E receptor 2 deficiency decreases endothelial adhesion of monocytes and protects against autoimmune encephalomyelitis

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 8 days ago

Sci Immunol. 2021 Aug 27;6(62):eabd0931. doi: 10.1126/sciimmunol.abd0931. Under normal conditions, the blood-brain barrier effectively regulates the passage of immune cells into the central nervous system (CNS). However, under pathological conditions such as multiple sclerosis (MS), leukocytes, especially monocytes, infiltrate the CNS where they promote inflammatory demyelination, resulting in paralysis. Therapies targeting the immune cells directly and preventing leukocyte infiltration exist for MS but may compromise the immune system. Here, we explore how apolipoprotein E receptor 2 (ApoER2) regulates vascular adhesion and infiltration of monocytes during inflammation. We induced experimental autoimmune encephalitis in ApoER2 knockout mice and in mice carrying a loss-of-function mutation in the ApoER2 cytoplasmic domain. In both models, paralysis and neuroinflammation were largely abolished as a result of greatly diminished monocyte adherence due to reduced expression of adhesion molecules on the endothelial surface. Our findings expand our mechanistic understanding of the vascular barrier, the regulation of inflammation and vascular permeability, and the therapeutic potential of ApoER2-targeted therapies.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monocyte#Adhesion#Encephalomyelitis#Autoimmune#Cns#Ms#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Public Healthdrweil.com

Can A Nasal Spray Protect Against COVID-19?

I’ve been hearing about the potential of nasal sprays to lower your risk of contracting COVID. Is that true, and if so what sprays are effective?. The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 is an airborne organism, meaning that breathing in viral particles from infected people nearby is the main way it spreads. The virus can enter your body through your nose, eyes, or mouth, but since most of the air that you breathe in enters through your nose, your nostrils are the primary entryways for transmission. Stopping the virus there would certainly be an efficient way to help prevent infection.
ScienceFreethink

One antibody stops all strains of COVID-19 from infecting cells

A newly discovered antibody was able to neutralize not only all strains of COVID-19, but other coronaviruses known to cause respiratory infections in humans — a potential silver bullet for a whole class of deadly, flu-like viruses. Mutant viruses: As viruses spread, they undergo tiny genetic mutations, and when we...
Diseases & Treatmentsthepaleomom.com

Symptoms of Autoimmune Disease

Award-winning public speaker, New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned health expert, Dr. Sarah Ballantyne, PhD (aka The Paleo Mom) believes the key to reversing the current epidemics of chronic disease is scientific literacy. She creates educational resources to help people regain their health through diet and lifestyle choices informed by the most current evidenced-based scientific research.
Diseases & Treatmentseasyhealthoptions.com

Harnessing the simplest of supplements against autoimmune disease

Some things simply go hand-in-hand, like salt and pepper, peanut butter and jelly, a needle and thread. And according to scientists at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology and the Emory University School of Medicine, another pair where you can’t have one without the other is vitamin C and strong, stable immune cells.
Scienceverywellhealth.com

How Iron Deficiency Anemia Is Diagnosed

Iron deficiency anemia (IDA) is the most common type of anemia. Anemia results when red blood cells (RBCs) are low in numbers or low in hemoglobin—a protein in the RBCs that helps to carry oxygen to your tissues. IDA occurs when the body doesn’t have enough of the mineral iron....
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Irisin levels in the serum and cerebrospinal fluid of patients with multiple sclerosis and the expression and distribution of irisin in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis

Clin Exp Immunol. 2021 Aug 24. doi: 10.1111/cei.13656. Online ahead of print. Irisin is a novel hormone-like myokine that plays an important role in central nervous system (CNS) diseases, such as cerebral ischaemia and Alzheimer’s disease. However, irisin is rarely investigated in multiple sclerosis (MS), a typical inflammatory demyelinating disease of the CNS, and in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), a typical model of MS. We determined the levels of irisin in the serum and cerebrospinal fluid in patients with MS. The expression and histological distribution of irisin were determined in EAE. Serum irisin levels in patients with MS and in EAE mice were increased, and the levels of FNDC5/irisin mRNA were decreased in the spinal cord and brain regardless of the onset, peak or chronic phase of EAE. Immunofluorescence staining showed colocalization of irisin and neurons. The levels of irisin fluctuated with disease progression in MS and EAE. Irisin may be involved in the pathological process of MS/EAE.
CancerNature.com

Autophagy receptor CCDC50 tunes the STING-mediated interferon response in viral infections and autoimmune diseases

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. DNA sensing and timely activation of interferon (IFN)-mediated innate immunity are crucial for the defense against DNA virus infections and the clearance of abnormal cells. However, overactivation of immune responses may lead to tissue damage and autoimmune diseases; therefore, these processes must be intricately regulated. STING is the key adaptor protein, which is activated by cyclic GMP-AMP, the second messenger derived from cGAS-mediated DNA sensing. Here, we report that CCDC50, a newly identified autophagy receptor, tunes STING-directed type I IFN signaling activity by delivering K63-polyubiquitinated STING to autolysosomes for degradation. Knockout of CCDC50 significantly increases herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1)- or DNA ligand-induced production of type I IFN and proinflammatory cytokines. Ccdc50-deficient mice show increased production of IFN, decreased viral replication, reduced cell infiltration, and improved survival rates compared with their wild-type littermates when challenged with HSV-1. Remarkably, the expression of CCDC50 is downregulated in systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a chronic autoimmune disease. CCDC50 levels are negatively correlated with IFN signaling pathway activation and disease severity in human SLE patients. CCDC50 deficiency potentiates the cGAS-STING-mediated immune response triggered by SLE serum. Thus, our findings reveal the critical role of CCDC50 in the immune regulation of viral infections and autoimmune diseases and provide insights into the therapeutic implications of CCDC50 manipulation.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Intrathecal Antibody Production Against Epstein-Barr, Herpes Simplex, and Other Neurotropic Viruses in Autoimmune Encephalitis

Neurol Neuroimmunol Neuroinflamm. 2021 Aug 24;8(6):e1062. doi: 10.1212/NXI.0000000000001062. Print 2021 Nov. BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Neurotropic viruses are suspected to play a role in the pathogenesis of autoimmune diseases of the CNS such as the association between the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and multiple sclerosis (MS). A group of autoimmune encephalitis (AE) is linked to antibodies against neuronal cell surface proteins. Because CNS infection with the herpes simplex virus can trigger anti-NMDA receptor (NMDAR) encephalitis, a similar mechanism for EBV and other neurotropic viruses could be postulated. To investigate for previous viral infections of the CNS, intrathecally produced virus-specific antibody synthesis was determined in patients with AE.
ScienceScience Now

Chimeric spike mRNA vaccines protect against Sarbecovirus challenge in mice

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is the third coronavirus that has emerged as a serious human pathogen in the past 20 years. Treatment strategies that are broadly protective against current and future SARS-like coronaviruses are needed. Martinez et al. took on this challenge by developing vaccines based on chimeras of the viral spike protein. The messenger RNA vaccines encode spike proteins composed of domain modules from epidemic and pandemic coronaviruses, as well as bat coronaviruses with the potential to cross to humans. In aged mice vulnerable to infection, the chimeric vaccines protected against challenge from SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2 and tested variants of concern, and zoonotic coronaviruses with pandemic potential.
Diseases & Treatmentsscitechdaily.com

How Migraines Protect Against Type 2 Diabetes

People who get migraines are less likely to develop type 2 diabetes, while some people who develop diabetes become less prone to migraines. Today, scientists studying the link between these conditions report how the peptides that cause migraine pain can influence production of insulin in mice, possibly by regulating the amount of secreted insulin or by increasing the number of pancreatic cells that produce it. These findings could improve methods to prevent or treat diabetes.
Portland, ORohsu.edu

Study confirms virus variants reduce protection against COVID-19

UPDATE: The study published online on Aug. 26, 2021 after peer review in the journal Nature Communications. It was originally published as a preprint in MedRxiv and summarized on the OHSU news site on April 20, 2021. A new laboratory study from Oregon Health & Science University finds that blood...
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Improves Muscle Involvement in Experimental Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis

Int J Mol Sci. 2021 Aug 10;22(16):8589. doi: 10.3390/ijms22168589. Skeletal muscle is affected in experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE), which is a model of multiple sclerosis that produces changes including muscle atrophy; histological features of neurogenic involvement, and increased oxidative stress. In this study, we aimed to evaluate the therapeutic effects of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) on the involvement of rat skeletal muscle and to compare them with those produced by natalizumab (NTZ). EAE was induced by injecting myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) into Dark Agouti rats. Both treatments, NTZ and TMS, were implemented from day 15 to day 35. Clinical severity was studied, and after sacrifice, the soleus and extensor digitorum longus muscles were extracted for subsequent histological and biochemical analysis. The treatment with TMS and NTZ had a beneficial effect on muscle involvement in the EAE model. There was a clinical improvement in functional motor deficits, atrophy was attenuated, neurogenic muscle lesions were reduced, and the level of oxidative stress biomarkers was lower in both treatment groups. Compared to NTZ, the best response was obtained with TMS for all the parameters analyzed. The myoprotective effect of TMS was higher than that of NTZ. Thus, the use of TMS may be an effective strategy to reduce muscle involvement in multiple sclerosis.
Diseases & Treatmentstechnologynetworks.com

New Line of Drugs Could Help Promote Brain Repair in Multiple Sclerosis

In the nearly 1 million Americans living with multiple sclerosis, the fatty substance that insulates the nerves of the central nervous system—called myelin—is damaged. This slows the transmission of signals from their brain to the rest of their body, which causes movement difficulties, vision problems, and cognitive changes. Clinical trials...
Sciencecontagionlive.com

Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibody Could Protect Against Malaria

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announces single injection of monoclonal antibody against the Plasmodium mosquito-borne parasite prevented malaria throughout 9 month phase 1 trial. The NIH has announced development of a long-acting monoclonal antibody (MAB) against the mosquito-borne Plasmodium parasite by its Vaccine Research Center (VRC) at the National...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The Cysteine-Containing Cell-Penetrating Peptide AP Enables Efficient Macromolecule Delivery to T Cells and Controls Autoimmune Encephalomyelitis

Pharmaceutics. 2021 Jul 25;13(8):1134. doi: 10.3390/pharmaceutics13081134. T cells are key immune cells involved in the pathogenesis of several diseases, rendering them important therapeutic targets. Although drug delivery to T cells is the subject of continuous research, it remains challenging to deliver drugs to primary T cells. Here, we used a peptide-based drug delivery system, AP, which was previously developed as a transdermal delivery peptide, to modulate T cell function. We first identified that AP-conjugated enhanced green fluorescent protein (EGFP) was efficiently delivered to non-phagocytic human T cells. We also confirmed that a nine-amino acid sequence with one cysteine residue was the optimal sequence for protein delivery to T cells. Next, we identified the biodistribution of AP-dTomato protein in vivo after systemic administration, and transduced it to various tissues, such as the spleen, liver, intestines, and even to the brain across the blood-brain barrier. Next, to confirm AP-based T cell regulation, we synthesized the AP-conjugated cytoplasmic domain of CTLA-4, AP-ctCTLA-4 peptide. AP-ctCTLA-4 reduced IL-17A expression under Th17 differentiation conditions in vitro and ameliorated experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis, with decreased numbers of pathogenic IL-17A+GM-CSF+ CD4 T cells. These results collectively suggest the AP peptide can be used for the successful intracellular regulation of T cell function, especially in the CNS.
Sciencetheeastcountygazette.com

How A Single Antibody Can Neutralize COVID-19 Variants?

This may be the newest sign of good news as a newly discovered antibody was able to neutralize not only all strains of COVID-19 but other types of coronaviruses that cause respiratory infections in humans – a bane for a whole class of deadly, flu-like viruses. According to a study...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Prior exposure to common cold coronaviruses enhances immune response to SARS-CoV-2

Researchers from Charité—Universitätsmedizin Berlin, the Berlin Institute of Health at Charité (BIH) and the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics (MPIMG) have shown that certain immune cells, which are found in people previously exposed to common cold coronaviruses, enhance the body's immune response to SARS-CoV-2, both during natural infection and following vaccination. The researchers, whose work has been published in Science, also report that this 'cross-reactive immunity' decreases with age. This phenomenon may help to explain why older people are more susceptible to severe disease and why their vaccine-induced immunity is often weaker than that of young people.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Mitochondrial dysfunctions in neurodegenerative diseases: role in disease pathogenesis, strategies for analysis and therapeutic prospects

Neural Regen Res. 2022 Apr;17(4):754-758. doi: 10.4103/1673-5374.322430. Fundamental organelles that occur in every cell type with the exception of mammal erythrocytes, the mitochondria are required for multiple pivotal processes that include the production of biological energy, the biosynthesis of reactive oxygen species, the control of calcium homeostasis, and the triggering of cell death. The disruption of anyone of these processes has been shown to impact strongly the function of all cells, but especially of neurons. In this review, we discuss the role of the mitochondria impairment in the development of the neurodegenerative diseases Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease. We highlight how mitochondria disruption revolves around the processes that underlie the mitochondria’s life cycle: fusion, fission, production of reactive oxygen species and energy failure. Both genetic and sporadic forms of neurodegenerative diseases are unavoidably accompanied with and often caused by the dysfunction in one or more of the key mitochondrial processes. Therefore, in order to get in depth insights into their health status in neurodegenerative diseases, we need to focus into innovative strategies aimed at characterizing the various mitochondrial processes. Current techniques include Mitostress, Mitotracker, transmission electron microscopy, oxidative stress assays along with expression measurement of the proteins that maintain the mitochondrial health. We will also discuss a panel of approaches aimed at mitigating the mitochondrial dysfunction. These include canonical drugs, natural compounds, supplements, lifestyle interventions and innovative approaches as mitochondria transplantation and gene therapy. In conclusion, because mitochondria are fundamental organelles necessary for virtually all the cell functions and are severely impaired in neurodegenerative diseases, it is critical to develop novel methods to measure the mitochondrial state, and novel therapeutic strategies aimed at improving their health.

Comments / 0

Community Policy