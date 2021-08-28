Cancel
COVID-19 and exacerbation of dermatological diseases: A review of the available literature

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 8 days ago

Dermatol Ther. 2021 Aug 27. doi: 10.1111/dth.15113. Online ahead of print. Since the emergence of the new coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) pandemic, there has been a concern for the patients with chronic autoimmune diseases including dermatological conditions over the potential exacerbation of these underlying conditions after infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus -2 (SARS-CoV2). We performed a systematic review to evaluate presentations, post-infection change in the manifestation, diagnosis, and management of flare-ups of underlying dermatologic disease in patients with COVID-19. A total of 17 articles were recovered reporting on flare-ups of dermatological disease including pemphigus vulgaris, psoriasis, subacute cutaneous lupus erythematosus, acrodermatitis continua of Hallopeau, systemic sclerosis sine scleroderma, and Sézary syndrome. Out of these, psoriasis and alopecia areata were the most common conditions. However, most cases of psoriasis could have been attributed to either antimalarial agents that were initially used for the treatment of COVID-19 or discontinuation of treatment following SARS-CoV2 infection. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

Public HealthNewnan Times-Herald

COVID-antibody treatment available locally

Monoclonal antibodies have been shown to dramatically cut the risk of hospitalization and death in COVID-19 patients, but are an underutilized treatment. The treatment is available in Georgia, but it must be given within the first 10 days of illness – and before a COVID-19 patient requires supplemental oxygen or hospitalization.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Diplopia from abducens nerve paresis as a presenting symptom of COVID-19: a case report and review of literature

Arq Bras Oftalmol. 2021 Aug 18:S0004-27492021005005231. doi: 10.5935/0004-2749.20220028. Online ahead of print. Neurological manifestations of novel coronavirus disease 3019 (COVID-19) remain unclear. We report the case of a 44-year-old febrile man who presented with double vision and headache 2 d after initial symptoms of fatigue, generalized muscle weakness, and loss of appetite. He was subsequently diagnosed with COVID-19 and transient abducens nerve paresis. He did not present with any respiratory symptoms or additional specific neurological findings. We recommend that with the rising number of cases across the world, physicians develop a greater index of suspicion for COVID-19 in patients with cranial neuropathies, even in those with mild disease without typical respiratory symptoms.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Post COVID-19 transverse myelitis; a case report with review of literature

Ann Med Surg (Lond). 2021 Sep;69:102749. doi: 10.1016/j.amsu.2021.102749. Epub 2021 Aug 23. INTRODUCTION: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has emerged as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2). Recently, various complications have been reported. The aim of the current study is to report a rare case of transverse myelitis after recovering from COVID-19.
Educationdocwirenews.com

Preparing for medical education after the COVID-19 pandemic: insightology in medicine

Korean J Med Educ. 2021 Sep;33(3):163-170. doi: 10.3946/kjme.2021.196. Epub 2021 Aug 27. It is necessary to reflect on the question, “How to prepare for medical education after coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)?” Although we are preparing for the era of Education 4.0 in line with the 4th industrial revolution of artificial intelligence and big data, most measures are focused on the methodologies of transferring knowledge; essential innovation is not being addressed. What is fundamentally needed in medicine is insightful intelligence that can see the invisible. We should not create doctors who only prescribe antispasmodics for abdominal pain, or antiemetic drugs for vomiting. Good clinical reasoning is not based on knowledge alone. Insightology in medicine is based on experience through Bayesian reasoning and imagination through the theory of mind. This refers to diagnosis of the whole, greater than the sum of its parts, by looking at the invisible using the Gestalt strategy. Identifying the missing process that links symptoms is essential. This missing process can be described in one word: context. An accurate diagnosis is possible only by understanding context, which can be done by standing in someone else’s shoes. From the viewpoint of medicine, Education 4.0 is worrisome because people are still clinging to methodology. The subject we should focus on is “human”, not “artificial” intelligence. We should first advance the “insightology in medicine” as a new paradigm, which is the “essence” that will never change even when rare “phenomena” such as the COVID-19 outbreak occur. For this reason, we should focus on teaching insightology in medicine, rather than teaching medical knowledge.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Rheumatoid arthritis drug combined with standard of care may help reduce mortality for hospitalized COVID-19 patients

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care including corticosteroids, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care, according to a study released this week in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study, led by principal investigators E....
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Vaccine Study Explores COVID-19 and Autoimmune Disease

An estimated 8% of Americans have an autoimmune disease, including a disproportionate number of people in the minority communities most severely impacted by COVID-19. In addition, higher rates of severe COVID-19 and death have been reported in people with autoimmune disease than in the general population. It is unclear whether this is attributable to the autoimmune disease, the immunosuppressive medications taken to treat it, or both.
Dade County, MOgreenfieldvedette.com

COVID-19 Booster For Immunocompromised Available At DCHD

Missouri has authorized a third dose for Pfizer and Moderna recipients with select immunocompromised conditions. A simplified explanation of the qualifying conditions are as follows:. Patients who are receiving treatment for cancer tumors or blood cancer. Patients who received an organ transplant and are taking medications that suppress the immune...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

A Reminder of Skin Cancer During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Acta Dermatovenerol Croat. 2021 Apr;291(1):58. The year 2020 has been marked by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by an RNA virus called SARS-COV2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus). The fight against this epidemic has become the center of our daily clinical practice as well as of our private lives, in which avoiding infection has become one of our most important goals. Even though COVID-19 is a potentially lethal disease, especially for the elderly and people with chronic diseases, it did not cause all the other life-threatening diseases to vanish. On the contrary, many scheduled medical activities and procedures, especially preventive and non-urgent internal and surgical activities, had to be postponed due to COVID-19 crisis. This interruption in the health care system can negatively affect the diagnosis and management of our patients with other health issues, namely malignant skin tumors, of which melanoma is the most aggressive. In this letter, we as dermatovenereologists from the Croatian Referral Centre of The Ministry of Health for Melanoma needed to express our concern regarding the increasing number of patients with delayed diagnosis of skin cancer, with special emphasis on melanoma detection and treatment. In the last few months, a large number of our newly-diagnosed patients with melanoma, as well as those with non-melanoma skin cancers, reported that they had noticed a suspicious skin lesion a few months ago but decided not to seek help from dermatologist due to the worrisome epidemiologic situation. In the current environment, clinical skin examination may be viewed as less important and thus postponed, but neglecting melanoma throughout the virus outbreak may lead to increased rates of morbidity, mortality, and consequently a greater financial burden for the health system (1). There are several reasons for such a relaxed attitude towards skin health in our patients. Unlike cardiac, pulmonary, or digestive difficulties, which patients consider life-threatening and for which they seek emergency care despite the coronavirus pandemic, skin tumors do not cause great subjective or significantly noticeable objective symptoms. Moreover, all of the skin tumors and especially melanoma , mostly present as small changes of just a few millimeters in diameter in the early stage at which they are prognostically most favorable. For the average person with no medical education, such small lesions usually do not cause any concern as they have no awareness of the fact that small and inconspicuous skin lesions may be dangerous and potentially even lethal. According to the recommendations concerning patient management during COVID-19 pandemic, oncological examinations should still be performed regularly (2). In spite of that, the cancelation of appointments, especially by patients who are being monitored for high-risk lesions, is inevitable when COVID-19 is disrupting everyone’s lives. With the pandemic evolving and no clear solutions in sight, now is the time to emphasize the importance of self-examination and teledermatology in early melanoma diagnosis. Even though diagnosing and managing pigmented skin lesions usually requires face-to-face examinations and dermoscopy as a crucial tool in early melanoma detection, in these times, and especially for people with a higher risk of SARS-COV2 infection, remote communication could prevent delays resulting in worse prognosis and could also eliminate the risk of infecting healthcare workers. Moreover, teledermatology can also be initiated by doctors asking patients to monitor lesions between clinical visits (3). However, we should not rely solely on this technology but should instead assess every patient individually and insist on a face-to-face examination for those at greater risk, with the aim that, if necessary, surgery be performed in timely manner. The collaboration between general practitioners and dermatologists represents an important aspect of achieving the most rational and effective health care in terms of performing triage of patients who can be assessed by teledermatology as well as referring to hospital centers those who need face-to-face examination and further treatment. During the first breakout of the epidemic in March 2020, the multidisciplinary team for melanoma from the Croatian National Referral Melanoma Centre provided recommendations for the management of patients with melanoma during COVID epidemic, designed according to the guidelines of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) (4) and considering the specifics of health care and clinical practice in the Republic of Croatia. Due to epidemic circumstances, preventive actions such as Euromelanoma and many other campaigns that included massive preventive skin examinations of the population and which were conducted for years by Croatian dermatologists throughout the country, could not be organized this year. This is particularly worrisome because on average about 800 patients are diagnosed with melanoma annually in Croatia, of which 60 during public health preventive actions. Despite these circumstances, we were able to maintain public awareness of the importance of early skin cancer recognition by sending the message through different media such as newspapers, television, and social media (Facebook and Instagram). We find that now more than ever it is essential to remind and teach the population about the importance of regular monthly skin self-examinations and recognition of atypical lesions. Clearly, a thorough dermatological examination includes full skin examination from head to toe. Herein we would also like to remind our readers that most skin cancers develop in the head and neck area, which is the most UV-exposed part of the body. Therefore, despite the epidemic conditions, the removal of patients’ masks and thorough inspection of the face is mandatory. We find it most practical and efficient to perform the body and scalp examination first, followed by the face examination after the patient gets dressed. Prior to removal of the mask, we ask the patient not to talk during close examination. Even though this could make dermoscopic examination harder to perform, we strongly suggest wearing a protective shield and mask during close examination whenever possible. Between patients, the examining room should be disinfected and ventilated. As doctors, we live in uncertain times when we are heavily burdened by the currently unstoppable COVID epidemic, always awaiting new instructions from the state administration every day and wondering whether perhaps tomorrow we dermatologists will be assigned solely to the service of patients with COVID-19. In the end, we would like to once again remind you that despite the ravaging COVID pandemic and all the epidemiological measures that come with it, other diseases still exist. It is expected of us to draw attention to the still growing incidence of skin cancers and the serious consequences that can occur as a result of a delayed diagnosis.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Ensuring trust in COVID-19 data: A retrospective cohort study

Medicine (Baltimore). 2021 Sep 3;100(35):e26972. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000026972. There are no standardized methods for collecting and reporting coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) data. We aimed to compare the proportion of patients admitted for COVID-19-related symptoms and those admitted for other reasons who incidentally tested positive for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).Retrospective cohort studyData were sampled twice weekly between March 26 and June 6, 2020 from a “COVID-19 dashboard,” a system-wide administrative database that includes the number of hospitalized patients with a positive SARS-CoV-2 polymerase chain reaction test. Patient charts were subsequently reviewed and the principal reason for hospitalization abstracted.Data collected during a statewide lockdown revealed that 92 hospitalized patients had positive SARS-CoV-2 test results. Among these individuals, 4.3% were hospitalized for reasons other than COVID-19-related symptoms but were incidentally found to be SARS-CoV-2-positive. After the lockdown was suspended, the total inpatient census of SARS-CoV-2-positive patients increased to 128, 20.3% of whom were hospitalized for non-COVID-19-related complaints.In the absence of a statewide lockdown, there was a significant increase in the proportion of patients admitted for non-COVID-19-related complaints who were incidentally found to be SARS-CoV-2-positive. In order to ensure data integrity, coding should distinguish between patients with COVID-19-related symptoms and asymptomatic patients carrying the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Covid-19 And Rheumatic Autoimmune Systemic Diseases: Role of Pre-Existing Lung Involvement and Ongoing Treatments

Curr Pharm Des. 2021 Sep 2. doi: 10.2174/1381612827666210903103935. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The Covid-19 pandemic may have a deleterious impact on patients with autoimmune systemic diseases (ASD) due to their deep immune-system alterations. OBJECTIVE: To investigate the prevalence of symptomatic Covid-19 and its correlations with both organ involvement and...
Public HealthHealthline

My Experience with the Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose and Psoriatic Arthritis

Life like it was before the pandemic still seems a long way off, but with every jab it feels a little closer. When I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, I was relieved and hopeful. As an immunocompromised person living with psoriatic arthritis, I had been particularly careful about masks and distancing, doing my best to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
ATL Daily

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Sunday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Atlanta: 1. 1455 Moreland Ave SE (404) 622-1819; 2. 1943 Peachtree Rd (404) 351-4932; 3. 2350 Cheshire Bridge Rd NE (404) 486-7289; 4. 3615 Clairmont Rd (404) 320-6658; 5. 680 Ponce De Leon Ave NE (404) 892-1164; 6. 2830
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Mandaviya reviews availability of COVID-19 essential drugs

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the supply and availability of COVID-19 related essential medicines in the country. During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all the essential medicines are available. Raw materials for these drugs are also available...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Long COVID and breathlessness: an overview

Br J Community Nurs. 2021 Sep 2;26(9):438-443. doi: 10.12968/bjcn.2021.26.9.438. This article offers a review of what is known so far about post-acute covid-19 and the underlying pathophysiology related to this condition. The main focus will be on the respiratory symptoms. It will then explore how community nurses can monitor and support patients with symptoms of breathlessness with a supporting discussion of the current recommendations for the management and treatment of patients presenting with symptoms of breathlessness. Palliation of symptoms will be highlighted but managing the supportive care needs for patients affected by COVID-19 and nearing the end of life is outside the scope of this article.
Public HealthJacksonville Journal Courier

COVID-19 could lead to kidney disease, damage

A new study published Wednesday says people who had COVID-19 could eventually suffer from adverse kidney conditions months after their initial infections. The study and data were compiled by Washington University in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Healthcare System. It was published in the journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
Public HealthKingsport Times-News

VDH: COVID-19 testing widely available

CHRISTIANSBURG -- The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reminds everyone that many locations are available throughout the region and across the Commonwealth for individuals seeking COVID-19 testing. Testing demand has recently increased across the western region, as cases of COVID-19 are rising due to the more contagious Delta variant. All...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The impact of Vaccination worldwide on SARS-CoV-2 infection: A Review on Vaccine Mechanisms, Results of Clinical Trials, Vaccinal Coverage and Interactions with Novel Variants

Curr Med Chem. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.2174/0929867328666210902094254. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic demanded a global effort towards quickly developing safe and effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. OBJECTIVE: This review aimed to discuss the main vaccines available, their mechanisms of action, results of clinical trials and epidemiological behavior....
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

COVID-19: a fatal case of acute liver failure associated with SARS-CoV-2 infection in pre-existing liver cirrhosis

BMC Infect Dis. 2021 Sep 3;21(1):901. doi: 10.1186/s12879-021-06605-7. BACKGROUND: The detection of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is challenging, particularly in post-mortem human tissues. However, there is increasing evidence for viral SARS-CoV-2 manifestation in non-respiratory tissues. In this context, it is a current matter of debate, whether SARS-CoV-2 shows hepatotropism.

