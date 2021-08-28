Cancel
Public Health

Non-linear spatial linkage between COVID-19 pandemic and mobility in ten countries: A lesson for future wave

By DocWire News Featured Reading
 8 days ago

J Infect Public Health. 2021 Aug 13:S1876-0341(21)00226-4. doi: 10.1016/j.jiph.2021.08.008. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Restrictive measures enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in dramatic and substantial variations in people’s travel habits and behaviors worldwide. This paper empirically examines the asymmetric inter-linkages between transportation mobility and COVID-19. METHODS:...

#Covid 19#France#Linkage#Pmid
Public Healthnewfoodmagazine.com

UK food and drink sales to non-EU countries back to pre-pandemic levels

With trading difficulties with EU continuing, UK exports to non-EU countries have flourished and have almost returned to levels seen before the onset of the pandemic. Sales of UK food and drink to non-EU countries were up 13 percent, accounting for 46.6 percent (£4.3bn) of all UK food and drink exports in the first half of 2021, driven by a return to growth in China, Singapore, Australia, Japan and the Gulf region. The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) increase means non-EU exports are now almost back to pre-Covid levels.
Public HealthNature.com

Resilience and personality as predictors of the biological stress load during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Germany

Since the Covid-19 outbreak, pandemic-specific stressors have potentiated the—already severe—stress load across the world. However, stress is more than an adverse state, and chronic exposure is causally involved in the development of mental and physical disease. We ask the question whether resilience and the Big Five personality traits predict the biological stress response to the first lockdown in Germany. In a prospective, longitudinal, observational study, N = 80 adult volunteers completed an internet-based survey prior to the first Covid-19-related fatality in Germany (T0), during the first lockdown period (T1), and during the subsequent period of contact restrictions (T2). Hair strands for the assessment of systemic cortisol and cortisone levels were collected at T2. Higher neuroticism predicted higher hair cortisol, cortisone and subjective stress levels. Higher extraversion predicted higher hair cortisone levels. Resilience showed no effects on subjective or physiological stress markers. Our study provides longitudinal evidence that neuroticism and extraversion have predictive utility for the accumulation of biological stress over the course of the pandemic. While in pre-pandemic times individuals high in neuroticism are typically at risk for worse health outcomes, extraverted individuals tend to be protected. We conclude that, in the pandemic context, we cannot simply generalize from pre-pandemic knowledge. Neurotic individuals may currently suffer due to their general emotional lability. Extraverted individuals may primarily be socially stressed. Individualized stress management programs need to be developed, and offered in a lockdown-friendly format, to minimize the stress burden caused by Covid-19 or future pandemics and to protect the most severely affected individuals from the development of stress-associated disease.
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

The “Self” under COVID-19: Social role disruptions, self-authenticity and present-focused coping

PLoS One. 2021 Sep 3;16(9):e0256939. doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0256939. eCollection 2021. Social role disruption is a state involving upheaval of social identities, routines and responsibilities. Such disruption is presently occurring at a global scale due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a threat not only to health and security but also to the social roles that underlie people’s daily lives. Our collective response to combat the virus entails, for example, parents homeschooling children, friends socializing online, and employees working from home. While these collective efforts serve the greater good, people’s social roles now lack continuity from what was authentic to the roles before the pandemic began. This, we argue, takes a psychological toll. Individuals feel inauthentic, or alienated and out-of-touch from their “true” selves, to the extent their social roles undergo change. As evidence, we report survey (Studies 1 & 4) and experimental (Studies 2 & 3) evidence that COVID-19-related role changes indeed increase inauthenticity. This effect occurs independent of (a) how positively/negatively people feel about COVID-19 (Study 2) and (b) how positively/negatively people feel about the role change itself (Studies 3 & 4). Moreover, we identify two moderators of this effect. First, this effect occurs when (and ostensibly because) the social roles undergoing change are central to an individual’s sense of self (Study 2). Second, this effect depends on an individual’s temporal perspective. People can safeguard their self-authenticity in the face of changing social roles if they stay focused on the here-and-now (the present and immediate future), rather than focusing on the past (pre-COVID-19) or future (post-COVID-19) (Studies 3 & 4). This advantage for present-focused coping is observed in both the U.S.A. (Study 3) and Hong Kong (Study 4). We suggest that the reason people feel more authentically themselves when they maintain a present focus is because doing so makes the discontinuity of their social roles less salient.
Public HealthNature.com

Monitoring non-pharmaceutical public health interventions during the COVID-19 pandemic

Measuring and monitoring non-pharmaceutical interventions is important yet challenging due to the need to clearly define and encode non-pharmaceutical interventions, to collect geographically and socially representative data, and to accurately document the timing at which interventions are initiated and changed. These challenges highlight the importance of integrating and triangulating across multiple databases and the need to expand and fund the mandate for public health organizations to track interventions systematically.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

The role of Colombian psychiatrists in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic

Rev Colomb Psiquiatr (Engl Ed). 2021 Aug 9:S2530-3120(21)00072-2. doi: 10.1016/j.rcpeng.2021.08.003. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: The COVID-19 pandemic is having an impact on multiple levels, one being the way of providing mental health care services. A study was proposed in order to identify the standpoints regarding the role we must assume as psychiatrists in the setting of this pandemic in Colombia.
Worldwincountry.com

Urgent need to get more young Canadians vaccinated -public health agency

OTTAWA (Reuters) – New modeling shows an “urgent need” to get more young adults in Canada vaccinated in order to reduce the impact of a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Delta variant, the country’s health agency said on Friday. At the current rate of vaccination, new COVID-19...
Worlddocwirenews.com

The risk of cutaneous mucormycosis associated with COVID-19: A perspective from Pakistan

Int J Health Plann Manage. 2021 Sep 2. doi: 10.1002/hpm.3311. Online ahead of print. As a developing country, Pakistan reports a high burden of fungal diseases, of which cutaneous mucormycosis remains a prominent infection, presenting as a highly invasive disease with significant mortality. Apart from a high population of at-risk individuals, multiple factors have precipitated an increment in mucormycosis cases in the country following the COVID-19 pandemic. These include increased use of corticosteroids, immunosuppression following the viral infection, prolonged stays in the intensive care unit and sub-optimal laboratory testing available in the country. This article aims to assess the potential implications of a mucormycosis epidemic on a healthcare system already strained under the COVID-19 pandemic, and provides subsequent recommendations to weather the dual challenge of two deadly pathogens.
Evansville, INwnin.org

COVID Between the Coasts Data Confirms Pandemic Models

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, a tool created by a University of Evansville ChangeLab class has been logging and archiving daily county by county data for a seven state area of the Midwest. For our COVID Between the Coasts collaboration, University of Evansville mathematics professor Darrin Weber and...
Healthdocwirenews.com

Real-World Performance of a Comprehensive Genomic Profiling Test Optimized for Small Tumor Samples

JCO Precis Oncol. 2021 Aug 19;5:PO.20.00472. doi: 10.1200/PO.20.00472. eCollection 2021 Aug. PURPOSE: Tissue-based comprehensive genomic profiling (CGP) is increasingly used for treatment selection in patients with advanced cancer; however, tissue availability may limit widespread implementation. Here, we established real-world CGP tissue availability and assessed CGP performance on consecutively received samples.
Public HealthSHAPE

What Is the Mu Variant of COVID-19?

These days, it seems as if you can't scan the news without seeing a COVID-19-related headline. And while the highly contagious Delta variant is still very much on everyone's radar, it seems there's another variant that global health experts are monitoring. (Related: What Is the C.1.2 COVID-19 Variant?) The B.1.621...
Public HealthNews Break

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be. The report released by the CDC on August 27 indicates that...
Pharmaceuticalscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Germany Halt The Use Of All COVID-19 Vaccines?

A post shared on Facebook claims Germany halted the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks due safety concerns. There is no record of Germany suspending the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks. A spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health told Check Your Fact the claim was inaccurate.
Indiana Stategoodmenproject.com

The End of the U.S. As We Know It: Back to the Future and the Return of Partnership Communities

In my recent article, “How to Be Happy Without Denying Reality,” I introduced you to the work of Rebecca Costa, author of the ground-breaking book, The Watchman’s Rattle: A Radical New Theory of Collapse. Its clear to Costa that the world as we know it is ending and that’s pretty scary. The good news is something better is being born, but to get there we have to understand what is going on.

