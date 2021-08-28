Cancel
Interleukin 2 Ameliorates Autoimmune Neuroinflammation by Modulating the Balance of T Helper 17 Cells and Regulatory T Cells in Mouse

Ann Clin Lab Sci. 2021 Jul;51(4):529-534. OBJECTIVE: Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a progressive autoimmune-mediated inflammation of the central nervous system (CNS), and experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) is a suitable model to study the pathogenesis of MS. IL-2 has been considered as both a T cell growth factor and an anti-inflammatory cytokine. In the present study, we investigated the effects of a low dose IL-2 treatment on mouse EAE therapy.

