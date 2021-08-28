Cancel
Transition from Transesophageal Echocardiography to Cardiac Computed Tomography for the Evaluation of Left Atrial Appendage Thrombus Prior to Atrial Fibrillation Ablation and Incidence of Cerebrovascular Events During the COVID-19 Pandemic

DocWire News
docwirenews.com
 8 days ago

J Cardiovasc Electrophysiol. 2021 Aug 27. doi: 10.1111/jce.15227. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) is variably performed before atrial fibrillation (AF) ablation to evaluate left atrial appendage (LAA) thrombus. We describe our experience with transitioning to the pre-ablation cardiac computed tomography (CT) approach for the assessment of LAA thrombus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

