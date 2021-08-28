Cancel
Periorbital Nociception in a Progressive Multiple Sclerosis Mouse Model Is Dependent on TRPA1 Channel Activation

 8 days ago

Pharmaceuticals (Basel). 2021 Aug 23;14(8):831. doi: 10.3390/ph14080831. Headaches are frequently described in progressive multiple sclerosis (PMS) patients, but their mechanism remains unknown. Transient receptor potential ankyrin 1 (TRPA1) was involved in neuropathic nociception in a model of PMS induced by experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (PMS-EAE), and TRPA1 activation causes periorbital and facial nociception. Thus, our purpose was to observe the development of periorbital mechanical allodynia (PMA) in a PMS-EAE model and evaluate the role of TRPA1 in periorbital nociception. Female PMS-EAE mice elicited PMA from day 7 to 14 days after induction. The antimigraine agents olcegepant and sumatriptan were able to reduce PMA. The PMA was diminished by the TRPA1 antagonists HC-030031, A-967079, metamizole and propyphenazone and was absent in TRPA1-deficient mice. Enhanced levels of TRPA1 endogenous agonists and NADPH oxidase activity were detected in the trigeminal ganglion of PMS-EAE mice. The administration of the anti-oxidants apocynin (an NADPH oxidase inhibitor) or alpha-lipoic acid (a sequestrant of reactive oxygen species), resulted in PMA reduction. These results suggest that generation of TRPA1 endogenous agonists in the PMS-EAE mouse model may sensitise TRPA1 in trigeminal nociceptors to elicit PMA. Thus, this ion channel could be a potential therapeutic target for the treatment of headache in PMS patients.

