Initial distribution of COVID-19 vaccines to front-line hospital workers and community first responders-A prospective descriptive study

J Healthc Risk Manag. 2021 Aug 27. doi: 10.1002/jhrm.21485. Online ahead of print. As one of the initial ten sites in Ohio designated to receive and distribute the first COVID-19 vaccines in December 2020, we initiated a self-reported IRB-approved research survey to describe the demographics, side-effects, and missed work time experienced by front-line health care workers in an urban tertiary care center and a rural regional hospital. First responders from both the urban and rural surrounding communities were also included in the initial Tier 1A vaccine distribution. The primary outcome measure was to identify the most frequently experienced side effects from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, based on type of vaccine, first or second dose, age, gender, race and occupation. The secondary outcome measure was to document the total number of work shifts missed after receiving the vaccine. Of interest to health care risk managers, the survey identified the most common side effects and resulting missed time from work broken down by type of vaccine and first or second dose. This information will be helpful for those institutions who have not yet vaccinated a majority of their work force, employees who still need their second dose, and for strategic scheduling of employees when booster doses become available later in the year.