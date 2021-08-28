What symptoms best predict severe distress in an online survey of UK health and social care staff facing COVID-19: development of the two-item Tipping Point Index
BMJ Open. 2021 Aug 27;11(8):e047345. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2020-047345. OBJECTIVES: COVID-19 has altered standard thresholds for identifying anxiety and depression. A brief questionnaire to determine when individuals are at a tipping point for severe anxiety or depression would greatly help decisions about when to seek assessment or treatment. DESIGN: Data were collected...www.docwirenews.com
