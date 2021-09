It’s a Mark’s (cast) CFL Labour Day Weekend preview on this episode with BOTH Jason Gregor and Gord Randall. We run down the weekend’s matchups including the Montreal Alouettes at the Ottawa REDBLACKS, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers facing the undefeated Saskatchewan Roughriders, the Toronto Argonauts taking on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Edmonton Elks coming on an official “bye” week traveling to Calgary to do battle against the Stampeders. Gord also breaks down the BC Lions season thus far, talks new owner Amar Doman and what America’s CFL team needs to do to be successful in the CFL West.