Top 5 Plays - High School Football Week 2

Previews and predictions for Friday’s featured local high school football games. Damien (0-1) at St. Francis (1-0), 7 p.m.: Damien gave one away last week, losing 16-14 to Loyola due to costly turnovers, muffed punts and mental mistakes. But the good news is the potential is there, especially on defense, and Spartans quarterback Dylan Gutierrez was solid. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 184 yards and a TD, and rushed for 48 yards. St. Francis opened a new era under coach Dean Herrington with a 44-35 win over Mira Costa thanks to a superb effort from running back Max Garrison, who rushed for 362 yards and six touchdowns. Garrison will still get his, but the Spartans’ defense will make life much tougher for the Knights. This is a must-win game for Damien, especially with Orange Lutheran looming next week. If the Spartans want to avoid a possible 0-3 start, they have to win this one.