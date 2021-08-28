Fun & Easy Snow Stem Experiment For Children

Stayed overnight from the 29th to the 30th and wow, can I just say how incredibly blown away the Godfrey staff left me. From the minute you arrive, the vallets are well presented and friendly. The front desk staff were helpful and knowledgeable despite the many changing factors. The roof: the rooftop bar and lounge area was imaculate. The design is open and welcoming, with a pool, an indoor bar, and even another bar out on the gazebo. Not to mention the view! Sunset with the PCH(one of the many dangerously delicious beverage specials at the bar)in hand was a top experience. The room: being a boutique hotel in the middle of hollywood, the size of the rooms are about what you expect. Though on the smaller side, the amenities are great. Waterfall showers and a huge comfy bed are definitely a big plus. When it came time for checkout, the whole thing was a breeze. You can text the vallet service from your cell, and by the time you reach the lobby, your car is waiting for you to check out. And the process of checking out -- less than a minute total. I'd talk about the food, but I figure I'll leave a separate review just for that because, HOT DAMN is the food the highlight of the stay. Please don't do yourself a disservice; make sure you try the food before you go. All together, an amazing...More.