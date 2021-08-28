A Tennis Shoe Pro On Keeping Your White Footwear Tidy

Want to get this daily news briefing by email? Here’s the sign-up. IF THE SHOE DOESN’T FIT… - So according to Marie Claire magazine, you actually can wear white after Labor Day. Even so, as the holiday approaches, you may want to reconsider referring to your organization as a “white shoe” law firm. As Law.com’s Patrick Smith reports, the term can still refer to the elite of the legal community working on the most important matters for the most impactful clients. But, for an increasing number of attorneys, “white shoe” symbolizes a way of working that is going extinct, conjuring images of antiquated and exclusory firms run by partners who all look like Mr. Monopoly. Some firms, like Milbank, for example, have actively tried to distance themselves from the label, which firm chair Scott Edelman told Smith “often connotes an old-fashioned firm that lacks diversity and fails to appreciate inclusiveness.” Meanwhile, legal recruiter Alisa Levin told Smith the moniker also tends to send the message to younger potential hires that a firm is “too buttoned up.” “When you think of white shoe firms, you think stodgy. You think of them representing old blue chip companies,” she said. “A lot of attorneys want to work where they think it is ‘cool.’”