SEC Updates Qualified Client Threshold

Everyone has happy and unhappy clients. My happiest client thinks I’m a true investment genius. My unhappiest is, of course, no longer my client. First, the happiest client. Jeff had a long career running a unit for a big local company. Eventually there was a change in top administration, and he got a new boss who didn’t like him. Instead of firing him, she gradually took away all his assignments, hoping to make him quit. By the time he came to me in 2007, he was reading two or three books a week on the job. He said he was trying to hold on as long as possible because he knew he didn’t have quite enough saved for retirement.