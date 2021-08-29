Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SEC Updates Qualified Client Threshold

By Kathryn M. Furman, John Wilson, Doug Elsbeck, King, Spalding LLP, on
Harvard Health
 6 days ago

Kathryn M. Furman, John Wilson and Doug Elsbeck are partners at King & Spalding LLP. This post is based on a King & Spalding memorandum by Ms. Furman, Mr. Wilson, Mr. Eslbeck, and Rachel Shepardson. On June 17, 2021, the SEC issued an order (the “Order”) to adjust for inflation...

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Investment Performance#Carried Interest#Investment Advisory#Sec#King Spalding Llp#The Aum Test#The Net Worth Test
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Public SafetyZDNet

SEC fines eight investment firms for cybersecurity breaches that leaked client info

The SEC handed down sanctions against eight firms this week for a slate of cybersecurity failures that resulted in the leakage of personal data for thousands of people. Cetera Advisor Networks, Cetera Investment Services, Cetera Financial Specialists, Cetera Advisors and Cetera Investment Advisers (collectively, the Cetera Entities); Cambridge Investment Research and Cambridge Investment Research Advisors (collectively, Cambridge); and KMS Financial Services (KMS) were all named by the SEC for lackluster cybersecurity policies that led to "email account takeovers exposing the personal information of thousands of customers and clients at each firm."
EconomyInvestmentNews

SEC’s Gensler orders review of funds’ ESG disclosures

The Securities and Exchange Commission is considering more stringent disclosure requirements for investment funds amid concerns that some in the industry are making unfounded ESG claims. “Many funds these days brand themselves as ‘green,‘ ‘sustainable,‘ ‘low-carbon,’ and so on,” SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said Wednesday, according to the text of...
EconomyTechCrunch

SEC fines brokerage firms over email hacks that exposed client data

A total of eight entities belonging to three companies have been sanctioned by the SEC, including Cetera (Advisor Networks, Investment Services, Financial Specialists, Advisors and Investment Advisers), Cambridge Investment Research (Investment Research and Investment Research Advisors) and KMS Financial Services. In a press release, the SEC announced that it had...
EconomyHarvard Health

The SEC’s Upcoming Climate Disclosure Rules

Sarah Solum, Valerie Ford Jacob, and Michael Levitt are partners at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. This post is based on a Freshfields memorandum by Ms. Solum, Ms. Jacob, Mr. Levitt, Pamela Marcogliese, Elizabeth Bieber and Heather Kellam. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Kathryn M. Furman, John Wilson and Doug Elsbeck are partners at King & Spalding LLP. This post is based on a King & Spalding memorandum by Ms. Furman, Mr. Wilson, Mr. Eslbeck, and Rachel Shepardson. On June 17, 2021, the SEC issued an order (the “Order”) to adjust for inflation...
Personal FinanceFinancial-Planning.com

SEC taps client champion and industry critic Barbara Roper for senior advisor role

One of the wealth management industry’s toughest critics on behalf of clients has a new role that could upend fiduciary standards once again under the Biden administration. Barbara Roper, the longtime director of investor protection at the Consumer Federation of America, will serve as a senior advisor to SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the regulator said on Aug. 25. The consumer advocate of 35 years will counsel Gensler on policy, examinations and oversight of broker-dealers and RIAs with an emphasis on retail investor protection.
EconomyInvestmentNews

Clients both happy and unhappy

Everyone has happy and unhappy clients. My happiest client thinks I’m a true investment genius. My unhappiest is, of course, no longer my client. First, the happiest client. Jeff had a long career running a unit for a big local company. Eventually there was a change in top administration, and he got a new boss who didn’t like him. Instead of firing him, she gradually took away all his assignments, hoping to make him quit. By the time he came to me in 2007, he was reading two or three books a week on the job. He said he was trying to hold on as long as possible because he knew he didn’t have quite enough saved for retirement.
theedgemarkets.com

Rich Americans already have a plan to escape Biden's tax hikes

NEW YORK (Sept 2): Wealthy Americans are scrambling for places to hide from plans by Democrats to hike their taxes. Many on Wall Street think they’ve found just the thing. A niche strategy called private placement life insurance, or PPLI, was already gaining popularity among the very rich for its ability to shield fortunes from taxes. Now some advisers to the top 0.1% say it’s dominating conversations with their clients.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

3 Stimulus Payments Ranging From $1,000-$8,000: You May Be Eligible Despite Slim Chance of Another Round of Check

While the prospects of another round of national direct payments are minimal, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain Americans may be eligible for additional cash. While many are hoping for more funding to alleviate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, legislation is unlikely to pass through a split House and Senate. Some states, on the other hand, have decided to send out their stimulus checks, and parents and homeowners may be eligible for additional direct payments.
Personal FinanceBankrate.com

Disability loans: What they are and how to apply

Disability loans can be useful tools to help bridge the financial gap between applying for government disability benefits and getting approval — which in some cases, can take months. However, disability loans have some potential risks, and these loans are not right for everyone. If you are considering applying for...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Personal FinanceStreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 BARCLAYS BANK PLC

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement and the accompanying prospectus, prospectus supplement and prospectus supplement addendum do not constitute an offer to sell these Notes, and we are not soliciting an offer to buy these Notes in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted.
BusinessInsurance Journal

Reinsurer SCOR Restructures Group Leadership Team

SCOR announced changes to its group executive committee, which aim to facilitate the reinsurer’s next phase of strategic development. SCOR said all the changes were made with internal promotions. The following group executive committee members continue to serve in their current capacity:. Ian Kelly, as group chief financial officer. Jean-Paul...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

Phase One Special Covid-19 Assistance payments to begin on Sept 6

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 1): Phase One payments of the Special Covid-19 Assistance (BKC) will be credited to the recipients’ accounts starting from Sept 6. The payments will be made in stages and are expected to be completed on Sept 10. Announcing the matter in a statement today, Prime Minister Datuk...
Personal FinanceInvestmentNews

Fintech firm offers annuity selection tool

Luma Financial Technologies' new tool, Luma Compare, lets advisers compare a variety of products. Luma Financial Technologies, a structured products and annuities platform, has introduced a tool that helps advisers select annuities for their clients. Called Luma Compare, the tool allows an adviser to compare and select among variable annuities,...
Small Businessjournalofaccountancy.com

Ask the expert: Client service

Do your clients think of you as a trusted advisor who understands their specific needs — or do they see you and your tax return service as a “touchless,” faceless digital service that is easily replaced?. Q Why do accountants and CPAs lose their clients, and how can they gain...
EconomyHarvard Health

ESG 2.0—The Next Generation of Leadership

Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Illusory Promise of Stakeholder Governance and Will Corporations Deliver to All Stakeholders?, both by Lucian A. Bebchuk and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); For Whom Corporate Leaders Bargain by Lucian A. Bebchuk, Kobi Kastiel, and Roberto Tallarita (discussed on the Forum here); and Restoration: The Role Stakeholder Governance Must Play in Recreating a Fair and Sustainable American Economy—A Reply to Professor Rock by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
BusinessHarvard Health

Corporate Directors’ Implicit Theories of the Roles and Duties of Boards

In the fifteen years since the passage of the Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act in the U.S., several institutional and regulatory changes have helped reshape boards of directors. During this time, other factors have emerged to place greater pressure on boards as well. In particular, larger activist investors have applied pressure on boards to focus their efforts on managerial oversight. Increasingly third-party rating services and proxy advisors such as Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) have suggested boards need to be more independent and focused on shareholder interests. Given this changing context, we conducted extensive interviews with 50 active directors and executives to try and better understand how directors view their jobs and what they view as some of the best practices.
MarketsHarvard Health

Cross-Listings, Antitakeover Defenses, and the Insulation Hypothesis

Nan Yang is Assistant Professor of Finance at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Albert Tsang is Professor of Accounting at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University; Lingyi Zheng is a postdoctoral fellow at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. This post is based on their recent paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Finance Economics. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Case Against Board Veto in Corporate Takeovers by Lucian Bebchuk; and Toward a Constitutional Review of the Poison Pill by Lucian Bebchuk and Robert J. Jackson, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).

Comments / 0

Community Policy