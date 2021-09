Orlando, Fla. -- Game week arrived, and with it a chance for UCF Head Coach Gus Malzahn to address the media about the matchup with the Broncos. “When I look at them, I see experience. Experience everywhere. Offense with nine starters, defense with nine starters, that’s what really concerns you,” Coach Malzahn stated. “They’re a program that’s used to winning. They’re a program that’s used to winning championships. We have a lot of respect for them.”