Invitation to Bid - BIDS - CTC LOCAL ROAD RESURFACING

ADVERTISEMENT INVITATION FOR BIDS IFB NUMBER: 43105-01-21/22 IFB NAME: CTC LOCAL ROAD RESURFACING OWNER: Berkeley County Government PO Box 6122 Moncks Corner, S.C. 29461 RECEIPT OF BIDS: Separate sealed bids for the above referenced project will be received by the Owner until 11:00 AM LOCAL TIME, TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28, 2021 at which time bids will be publicly identified in the Council Conference Room, Room 125, at 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, South Carolina. Due to the possibility of negotiation with offerors, prices will not be divulged at the time of closing. IFB DESCRIPTION: Berkeley County is requesting bids from qualified construction firms to provide road resurfacing for 6.59 miles of multiple road locations throughout Berkeley County. QUESTIONS DEADLINE: September 10, 2021 at 12:00 PM local time IFB DOCUMENTS AVAILABLE: Offerors must be registered, free of charge, to view and download a copy of the IFB document and receive electronic notification of any addenda from the Berkeley County Web Site: Web Address: https://proposals. berkeleycountysc.gov/ QUESTIONS: Questions should be directed to Kayla Dyson via email: kayla.dyson@berkeleycountysc.gov Kayla Dyson Buyer Berkeley County Office of Procurement AD# 1956594.