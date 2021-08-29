Giants’ Logan Webb comes full circle in Atlanta, shuts down Braves in another win
ATLANTA — At the end of the 2019 season, the Giants celebrated Bruce Bochy’s swan song by giving the manager a long list of prospects and minor league journeymen to audition for roles with future clubs that might one day contend again. The vast majority of those players didn’t stick around, but a 22-year-old right-hander who overcame some brutal outings to show off all his immense potential ...www.mdjonline.com
Comments / 0