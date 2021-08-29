Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants’ Logan Webb comes full circle in Atlanta, shuts down Braves in another win

By Kerry Crowley, The Mercury News
Marietta Daily Journal
 6 days ago

ATLANTA — At the end of the 2019 season, the Giants celebrated Bruce Bochy’s swan song by giving the manager a long list of prospects and minor league journeymen to audition for roles with future clubs that might one day contend again. The vast majority of those players didn’t stick around, but a 22-year-old right-hander who overcame some brutal outings to show off all his immense potential ...

www.mdjonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Bruce Bochy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Giants#Full Circle#Atlanta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBCBS Sports

MLB MVP races: Does Fernando Tatis Jr. still lead cramped NL field?; Shohei Ohtani closing in on AL honor

It's September. And while technically the 2021 MLB season does bleed three days into October, we're effectively in what is viewed as the final month of the regular season. There's still plenty of jockeying to be done in the standings, and in individual award races. So with the calendar flipped, let's take a look at a snapshot of where things stand right now in the MVP battle.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB notebook: Smoltz, Leiter refuse vaccine, will work remotely for MLB Network

John Smoltz and Al Leiter are not making in-studio appearances for MLB Network after refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Wednesday because they aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves podcast S2E26: Come hop on the bandwagon

It seems like it took months — and it did — for the Atlanta Braves to find a formula that works for them. Suddenly… dramatically… the turn-around has happened. August 1st. The Atlanta Braves fell to Milwaukee by a frustrating score: 2-1. In restrospect, it really wasn’t all that bad,...
MLBchatsports.com

Ozzie Albies is Biggest X-factor for Atlanta Braves Down the Stretch

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 15: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves bats against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on August 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) Who or what will be the biggest X-factor for the Atlanta Braves in the final month of the...
MLBgiants365.com

Webb expected to start for the Giants against Braves

San Francisco Giants (83-45, first in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (69-58, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (7-3, 2.84 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Braves: Huascar Ynoa (4-3, 2.89 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Giants +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants head to take on the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. The Braves are 32-31 in home games in 2020.
MLBgiants365.com

Webb wins again as La Stella, Yaz power Giants past Braves

Logan Webb threw seven strong innings to win his seventh consecutive decision, Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski each homered and drove in two runs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Saturday night to even the series between NL division leaders. San Francisco bounced back after Friday night's 6-5 loss to the Braves in the series opener snapped its five-game winning streak.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Giants vs. Braves line, prediction: Logan Webb keeps rolling

Many unexpected things had to happen for the Giants to find themselves currently with the best record in the MLB, and the development of Logan Webb has been one of the biggest. He will look to turn another gem against the Braves on Saturday. The Giants are 11-1 in Webb’s...
MLBNews-Herald

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The San Francisco Giants (83-45) meet the Atlanta Braves (69-58) at Truist Park Saturday for the second game of their three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Giants vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions. Atlanta fought back from an...
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

Giants call up Thairo Estrada, John Brebbia, and Caleb Baragar

September call ups are here, and yeah ... they’re kind of boring this year. MLB recently shifted to allowing for just 28 players on September rosters, rather than allowing anyone on the 40-man roster to join the team (this is not a coronavirus protocol rule, so get used to it).
MLBknbr.com

Webb powers Giants to 5-0 victory with another excellent start

The Giants are just about unbeatable when it’s 24-year-old Logan Webb’s turn in the rotation, and the Atlanta Braves learned that on Saturday night. In Logan Webb’s last 13 starts, spanning back to May 11 against Texas, he’s allowed 12 earned runs in 73.1 innings — good for a 1.47 ERA. He hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any of those games, the second-longest streak since 1901, commonly recognized as the modern era.
MLBNBC Sports

Webb aces important development moment in Giants' win

It's easy to forget that Logan Webb still is just 24 years old. He has been pitching in the big leagues since 2019, so you would be forgiven it you thought he was 26 or 27 years old, further along in his development. While Webb has established himself as one...
MLBNBC Sports

Webb continues dominance in Giants' shutout win vs. Braves

Logan Webb is inching closer to the lowest ERA among Giants starters after tossing seven shutout innings in a 5-0 win over the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Saturday night. Webb continued his run of dominance, and now has allowed two or fewer earned runs in 13 straight starts, dating back to May 11.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Giants beat Braves 5-0, Logan Webb shows off extreme efficiency with 3-pitch inning

ATLANTA — Giants pitching coaches emphasize the importance of efficiency and pace. The more efficient, the quicker the pace, the better the results. At least in most cases. Logan Webb couldn’t have followed the methodology any better in the fourth inning Saturday night. He threw a three-pitch inning, the Giants’ first since 2010, which helped him pitch deep into the game.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves take game and series from Giants

The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants met up on Sunday to play the decisive game of a three-game set on Sunday at Truist Park. The San Francisco Giants and the Atlanta Braves both welcomed back starting pitchers from the injured list on Sunday as Anthony DeSclafani and Ian Anderson got the start for their respective clubs.
MLBWashington Post

Anderson, Braves shut out Giants for 9-0 victory

ATLANTA — Jorge Soler and Austin Riley homered off Anthony DeSclafani, Ian Anderson pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the injured list, and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 9-0 on Sunday. Soler opened the fourth inning with his 20th homer, a drive into the...
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves shut out by Giants, trimming NL East lead

Five takeaways from the Braves’ loss to San Francisco:. 1. The Giants demonstrated the qualities that have allowed them to assemble baseball’s best record so far this season, combining stellar pitching and ample offense in a 5-0 win over the Braves on Saturday night at Truist Park. The series is even at a game apiece, with the finale on Sunday afternoon.
Benson, MNSwift County Monitor

Braves hoping for another winning season

The Benson football team had its first winning season in 13 years last fall, going 4-3 overall, including a 3-0 mark in its sub-district to win the regular-season title. Benson’s last winning season was in 2008 when the Braves went 5-4 overall. Benson also went 5-5 in 2011. However, Benson was 3-51 from 2013-2018, a span which included 25-straight losses before the Braves went 3-7 in 2019 and 4-3 last season.
MLBNBC Sports

Giants reach two milestones with Slater's leadoff homer

It didn't take long for the Giants to turn the vibe around and hit a milestone on Thursday afternoon. Austin Slater crushed a first-pitch fastball from Milwaukee's Eric Lauer into the home bullpen in the first inning, getting the Giants to 200 homers for the season. Slater's second career leadoff...

Comments / 0

Community Policy