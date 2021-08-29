Cancel
Visual Art

Featured Artists Gallery Exhibition

 6 days ago

View & shop plein air & studio works by the Paint Grand Traverse featured artists.

#Gallery#Crooked Tree Arts Center#Tc Art View#Plein Air#The Paint Grand Traverse
Entertainment
Visual Art
Arts
Visual Artdowntownfrederick.org

Tom Semmes’ “Sunlight & Water” @ TAG/The Artists Gallery

“Sunlight & Water” & Artist Reception w/Tom Semmes. Meet Tom and chat about his exhibition on display from 5-8pm during the Artist Reception!. “Sunlight & Water” features Tom Semmes’ recent oil paintings on canvas or archival paper. The works reflect his long-term interest in the nuances of light and the changing seasons of both urban and rural settings. Most of the paintings were started en plein air and finished in the studio.
Kent, OHcoolcleveland.com

Artist Shares Ocean-Inspired Paintings at Kent Gallery

Fri 8/27 @ 7-9PM There may be no oceans anywhere near northeast Ohio but the colorful life found among ocean reefs fascinates Kent-area artist Grace Nestor-Louie, who works in oils, drawn to their vivid colors. Though she’s self-taught she’s drawn and painted her whole life, and last year, she took...
Chilmark, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Portraits by three artists at Kara Taylor Gallery

“People You Know, People You Don’t Know” is the title of a new exhibit at the Kara Taylor Gallery in Chilmark. The portraits of three artists, Taylor, Brooke Adams, and Robert Davies, are on display. The opening reception was postponed, and now will be held on Sunday, August 29, 5 to 8 pm.
Freeport, ILWIFR

Exhibit displays students’ work at Highland Gallery

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The first exhibit of the school year inside the Ferguson Fine Arts Center at Highland Community College starts Sept. 7 to display artwork completed by students. From Sept. 7 to Oct. 29, the Highland Gallery will showcase student’s artwork that was completed in several classes, including...
Egg Harbor, WIDoor County Pulse

New Artist at Cappaert Contemporary Gallery

Ginnie Cappaert, owner of Cappaert Contemporary Gallery, has added the work of Susan Piazza to her gallery. Driven by the visual and tactile texture that clay allows, Piazza hand-builds her mixed-media clay works from slab and also uses various stoneware clays. She describes her style as “abstract/organic,” which is evident in the strong contemporary feel, organic shapes and textures. Piazza’s color sings, and the construction of her glazed-clay and wood pieces is uniquely her own.
Visual Artholycitysinner.com

Lowcountry Artists Gallery Presents Dusk to Dawn

Two artists, two different mediums, same locales: Painter Lisa Willets and photographer Nicole Robinson visited Lowcountry locations together and created unique individual interpretations of the scenes, feelings, and visions they encountered. Both are drawn to the magic of sunrise and sunset. Beverly Nichols prose describes the intentions of the show...
Kihei, HIMaui News

Abstract pieces featured at Schaefer Gallery

Maui Arts & Cultural Center Schaefer International Gallery Director Neida Bangerter (from right) and Exhibits Coordinator Jonathan Clark discuss artwork by University of Hawaii at Manoa professor Debra Drexler with Kihei’s Malika Newport and Wailea’s Mary Bizien Thursday afternoon. Drexler’s work is part of the Abstractionx3 exhibit that also features abstract pieces by Maui’s Don Bernhouse and Kauai’s Tom Leiber. It is scheduled to run through Sept. 4. The gallery’s next exhibit, Reset/Reshape, is set to feature the multidisciplinary art of Honolulu’s Taiji Terasaki. It is scheduled to run Sept. 22-Dec. 18. The Schaefer International Gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Northport, MItraverseticker.com

Starry Night Exhibit

Artists exhibit their work featuring & honoring the night sky. The Grand Opening will be held on Thurs., Aug. 12 from 5-7pm.
Ithaca, NYithaca.edu

Paloma Barhaugh-Bordas, art exhibition at the Handwerker Gallery

Thicker Than Forget - work by Paloma Barhaugh-Bordas September 2 — October 13, 2021 Opening Reception: Thursday, September 2, 5-7 p.m. Handwerker Gallery - Gannett Center Artist Talk: Tuesday, September 14, 6 p.m. Quad Installation, “Limb Loop”: On view throughout the exhibition. This exhibition features new work by Paloma Barhaugh-Bordas...
Columbus, OHLantern

New exhibitions at Beeler Gallery explore modern challenges

Three new exhibitions at the Columbus College of Art & Design’s Beeler Gallery aim to encourage conversation about how to move forward during uncertain times. Beeler Gallery now features “Bianca Beck, Tamara Gonzales, Christina Forrer” by the three artists of the same name, “A Bridge to Uncertainty” by Johnathan Payne and “BLM,” a mural collection, all of which opened Aug. 23 and are free to view for the public, according to an Aug. 5 press release. The exhibitions are supported by the Greater Columbus Arts Council, which loaned out the mural collection, and the Ohio Arts Council, Tim Rietenbach, faculty director of galleries at the college, said.
Lexington, VAwlu.edu

Staniar Gallery Presents Louise Herreshoff Eaton Exhibition

Untitled; c. 1922; watercolor on paper; 16 x 21/25 inches; Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Euchlin D. Reeves Collection in memory of Mrs. Chester Green Reeves and Miss Lizzie H. Dyer, UR1967.1.32. Washington and Lee University’s Staniar Gallery presents “To See Color First,” the first comprehensive study of the watercolors...
Providence, RIbrown.edu

In first in-person public exhibition in 18 months, Brown’s Bell Gallery showcases R.I., Mass. artists

“Arrows of Desire” features the work of two local artists who bonded over a shared love of nature and the poet William Blake during the COVID-19 pandemic. PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] — The David Winton Bell Gallery at Brown University is gearing up to present its first fully public exhibition in 18 months — and it promises to be a sight for screen-sore eyes.
Visual Arttraverseticker.com

Close to Home: Contemporary Anishinaabek Artists

An exhibit of works from Anishinaabek artists in the region, supplemented by objects in the Dennos Museum Center’s collection. Artists include Kelly Church, Reneé Dillard, Jamie John, Yvonne Walker Keshick, & Jenna Wood. Represents current trends & connections to traditional practice by contemporary, working artists.
Visual ArtWallpaper*

Paris art exhibitions to visit this month

For centuries, Paris has served as an epicentre for the arts. Home to some of the most lauded museums and art schools, it’s served as a cultivator of radical art – from the impressionists, surrealists, dadaists and far beyond. In contemporary times, the French capital continues to live up to...
Visual Arttraverseticker.com

"Heroines - Real & Imagined"

A 2 woman show featuring sculptor Michelle Tock York & the paintings of Shanny Brooke. An Opening Reception Celebration will be held on Aug. 5 from 6-8. The exhibit runs through Sept. 5.
Northport, MItraverseticker.com

Northport Photo Exhibition

See photos from established & emerging photographers. Nature, landscape, waterscape & more. Photographs are available at the exhibit & online. They can be printed on different substrates such as paper, canvas or metal in various sizes. The Grand Opening will be held on Sept. 3 from 5-7pm. The exhibition is held Sept. 4-19 in both the gallery & online. The gallery is open Weds. through Sun., 12-4pm.

