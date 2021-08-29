Solar By The Numbers: Power, Potential (And Some Problems)

Early August – specifically August 10 – will be remembered as an important day for the environment. The United Nations issued a grim Code Red alert about the fate of the increasingly hotter planet. That same day the U.S. Congress passed a stripped-down $973 billion infrastructure deal which calls for the electrification of the nation’s transportation system while eliminating funding to clean up the nation’s reliance on fossil fuels to power its electric grid. At the same time, U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, former Michigan Governor, in selling to broadcast media a $3.5 trillion Budget Reconciliation Bill, announced that the nation must double the size of its electric transmission grid so it can harness the power of wind and solar energy – 80 percent of a utility's energy portfolio to power the electric grid must come from renewable sources, such as wind and solar, by 2030, and 100 percent of renewables by 2035.