Solar By The Numbers: Power, Potential (And Some Problems)
Have you ever driven by the massive solar array in Cadillac and wondered how much energy it produces or where that power goes? That array, built five years ago by the Cadillac-based Spartan Renewable Energy – and known as part of the “SpartanSolar project” – is the single largest solar array in northern Michigan. Spanning 4,352 panels and capable of producing 1.2 megawatts of electricity, the solar farm powers some 200 homes throughout Michigan – many of them right here in Traverse City. The Ticker crunched the numbers to learn more about the array’s impact on the local area – and what kind of future foothold renewable energy might have here.www.traverseticker.com
