Harvest History Day
$4 Lighthouse tour; free will donation at all other venues. Held at 9 venues on Old Mission Peninsula. There will be children's games, old harvest films, displays of farm implements & food preparation. There will be live music at the Lighthouse Park & the Peter Dougherty House. Tours will be held at the Hessler log cabin, Old Mission Lighthouse, Fire Station #3, Dougherty House, & St. Joseph Catholic Church featuring unique stained glass windows. Treaty Fish Company, Maritime Heritage & Fowler Native Crafts will be at Lighthouse Park with the Helen Herzberg Family Band. Craft bags & cherry snacks will be found at the Peninsula Community Library with Tim Carroll & librarian, Mary Morgan, in the History room.www.traverseticker.com
