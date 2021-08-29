Cancel
Harvest History Day

 6 days ago

$4 Lighthouse tour; free will donation at all other venues. Held at 9 venues on Old Mission Peninsula. There will be children's games, old harvest films, displays of farm implements & food preparation. There will be live music at the Lighthouse Park & the Peter Dougherty House. Tours will be held at the Hessler log cabin, Old Mission Lighthouse, Fire Station #3, Dougherty House, & St. Joseph Catholic Church featuring unique stained glass windows. Treaty Fish Company, Maritime Heritage & Fowler Native Crafts will be at Lighthouse Park with the Helen Herzberg Family Band. Craft bags & cherry snacks will be found at the Peninsula Community Library with Tim Carroll & librarian, Mary Morgan, in the History room.

www.traverseticker.com

Festival
Society
Traverse City, MItraverseticker.com

2021 Turkey Trot Returns In Person, Registration Open

The Traverse City Turkey Trot will return for an in-person event in 2021 after moving to a virtual format last year due to the pandemic. Racers can expect the course to be similar to years past, beginning and ending at St. Francis High School and winding through downtown Traverse City in between. Both the 5K run/walk and the 5 Mile Flier option will be part of the event this year, which is slated to take place Thanksgiving morning. Event proceeds will benefit TART Trails.
Northport, MItraverseticker.com

Starry Night Exhibit

Artists exhibit their work featuring & honoring the night sky. The Grand Opening will be held on Thurs., Aug. 12 from 5-7pm.
Visual Arttraverseticker.com

Away from Home: American Indian Boarding School Stories

This exhibition explores off-reservation boarding schools in its kaleidoscope of voices. Visitors will explore photographs, artwork, interviews, interactive timelines, & immersive environments, including classroom & dormitory settings. Objects such as a period barber chair & a young Seminole girl’s skirt, as well as reproduction elements poignantly illuminate first-person accounts.
Bicyclestraverseticker.com

Bikes for All MeetUps

This program is for individuals with special needs who are 26 years & older. Norte has a growing fleet of adaptive bikes for all types of people with special needs. Held every Tues. at 10:30am at Norte's Clubhouse, TC. Bring a lunch.
Agriculturetraverseticker.com

Farm Field Day

Featuring several educational sessions to learn about conservation agriculture, tools & resources to assist your farm & garden & much more. Topics will include biochar production, pollinator health & habitat, enhancing soil health & others. Lunch will be included in the registration. Register: lsilver@gtcd.org.
Bellaire, MItraverseticker.com

Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk

Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with GRNA docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi each Tues. to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers.

