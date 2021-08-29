Harvest History Day

The Traverse City Turkey Trot will return for an in-person event in 2021 after moving to a virtual format last year due to the pandemic. Racers can expect the course to be similar to years past, beginning and ending at St. Francis High School and winding through downtown Traverse City in between. Both the 5K run/walk and the 5 Mile Flier option will be part of the event this year, which is slated to take place Thanksgiving morning. Event proceeds will benefit TART Trails.