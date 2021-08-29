Webb wins again as La Stella, Yaz power Giants past Braves
ATLANTA (AP) — Logan Webb's ability to cover for a teammate's error in a key sixth-inning jam has San Francisco in position for yet another series win. Webb threw seven strong innings to win his seventh consecutive decision, Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski each homered and drove in two runs, and the Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Saturday night to even the series between NL division leaders.www.heraldpalladium.com
