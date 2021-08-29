Webb wins again as La Stella, Yaz power Giants past Braves

SAN FRANCISCO -- It's not often that teams get the better of Milwaukee's late-game relief duo. The Giants picked the perfect time to do it. Darin Ruf hit a two-out double off Devin Williams, who was named the NL Reliever of the Month for August as he stood on the mound in the eighth, and Thairo Estrada followed with a three-run bomb. The Giants snapped a four-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Brewers.