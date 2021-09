JEFFERSON — The Jefferson boys soccer team lost to visiting Cambridge/Deerfield 3-1 in a nonconference game on Tuesday. “We played flat in the first 15 minutes of the game and we were controlling the game but we just couldn’t score,” Jefferson boys soccer coach Pablo Loyo said. “I have a pretty young team with little varsity experience, but I still believe in my team and hopefully we will start winning. Senior Marcus Owen played a great game and so did junior Mitch Ford.”