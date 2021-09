PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg South girls only needed one half of action to put an exclamation point on a victory against Weir. Head coach Ron Bucholtz’s squad is already crushing all comers early in the season, and Weir was no exception on Saturday afternoon when it entered the Erickson All-Sports Facility. All nine of South’s goals came in the first half in a 9-0 rout, and the Patriots got to work right away.