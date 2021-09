DANVILLE (1-0) AT CENTENNIAL (1-0), 7 P.M. FRIDAY. ➜ The rundown: After each team pulled off a lopsided Week 1 victory against a local Big 12 Conference rival — the Vikings against Champaign Central (49-7), the Chargers versus Urbana (65-0) — they’ll now strut their stuff against one another at Tommy Stewart Field. Last spring’s meeting didn’t produce much offense, with Danville prevailing 13-0. Based on what happened last week, it’s safe to assume more points will be scored this time around. Vikings quarterbacks J.J. Miles and Micah McGuire are dangerous with their legs and combined for 146 yards, three touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions on the ground in Week 1. Brandon Harvey and Braylon Peacock provided similar rushing power for Centennial during its opener, with each bagging two touchdowns.