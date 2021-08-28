Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Classic Konami Games Released on GOG with Modern Controller Support

By Mark Andre Yapching
sirusgaming.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you enjoyed Konami games in older consoles, you’ll definitely be delighted to know that you can now download some of these classic games and play them with controllers from modern gaming consoles. This is because, as Games Radar reported, some of these games are now available in the website...

sirusgaming.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hideo Kojima
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Games#Playstation Controller#Amusement Park#Games Radar#Konami#Xbox Series S X#Contra#Silent Hill#Abandoned#Blue Box Studios#Metal Gear#P T
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Classic Star Wars Game Collections Leak

Star was one of the most loved franchises in any media. This brand is responsible many for classic and well-loved gamesFromKnights of the Old RepublicReturn to the original star Wars: Battlefront IIAnd beyond. Old games don’t need to be forgotten. THQ Nordic will soon release classic Star Wars games on...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Konami’s TGS 2021 lineup

Today, Konami announced its full lineup for the 2021 Tokyo Game Show (TGS). The company will be showing off its own slate of titles – including a pair of Yu-Gi-Oh! games – as well as others from partners. Here’s the full lineup, courtesy of Gematsu:. Lineup. Konami Titles. Beat Arena...
Video Gamescriticalhit.net

Get Ready for a Return to Classic GTA Games

According to recent reports, it seems that Rockstar Games are looking to the past. They have suggested that Rockstar Games plans to remaster three classic GTA games of the PS2 era. Most surprisingly, they are due this year and will be available on all consoles, even the Switch. This report...
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

How to Refund a Game Purchased on GOG

GOG is a great place to buy games because it has a healthy mix of new releases and old classics updated to run on modern machines. In an ideal world, you'll be happy with every purchase, but that might not always be the case. GOG has a generous refund policy...
FIFAdsogaming.com

First gameplay trailer released for Konami’s eFootball

Konami has just released the first official gameplay trailer for its upcoming free-to-play soccer game, eFootball. This trailer will give you a glimpse at its gameplay mechanics, so be sure to watch it. Now my biggest gripe with it is that, and similarly to previous versions of both PES and...
FIFATouchArcade

‘eFootball’ from Konami Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer Showcasing New Controls, Duels, and More for Consoles, PC, and Mobile

Late last month, Konami announced a drastic change to its eFootball PES series. eFootball PES (Free) has been rebranded to just eFootball and the new entry is out this year as a free to play release driven by the community. eFootball is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC with iOS and Android to follow soon after with controller support. All platforms will have cross play by Winter including mobile. Today, Konami released a lengthy gameplay trailer for eFootball at Gamescom 2021 showcasing new camera modes, controls, features, and some post-launch features. It is worth noting that as of this writing, we don’t know whether these post-launch features will be included by the time eFootball hits mobile platforms. Watch the eFootball gameplay trailer below:
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Classic Survival Horror Lives on with Release of Tormented Souls

Solve puzzles and face off against various terrors within an abandoned mansion. A new game for classic survival horror fans was just released today on PC via Steam and PlayStation 5. It's called Tormented Souls and it serves as a return to the day where survival horror games used a fixed camera perspective and offered limited resources. Today's release will run fans just $39.99 (USD).
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Metal Gear Solid veteran works on a new Konami game

Nothing is known about the future of Metal Gear Solid, a saga designed by Hideo Kojima and closely linked to his person, although Konami is the company that has the rights to all the adventures starring Snake and company. Ikuyi Nakamura, one of the veterans of the series, has mentioned in his twitter bio you are already working on a new project. Of course, the alarms have been raised, since the rumors about Metal Gear have not stopped ringing. However, Konami has not announced the development of any new video game.
Video GamesApple Insider

Classic Mac game 'Myst' comes to Apple Silicon

The original creators of famously atmospheric puzzle game "Myst" have released a version for Mac, optimized to run on the Apple Silicon M1. Nearly thirty years after it debuted on the Mac, the absorbing, compelling, and moody adventure game "Myst" has returned Now optimized for Apple Silicon, but still able to run on Intel Macs, it's available from the original creators via Steam.
Video GamesPaste Magazine

10 PS1 Games that Need to Be Remastered for Modern Consoles

Over the last year or so, there’s been a keen uptick in interest in videogame preservation. Nintendo has begun mass takedowns of fanmade content. and game music while offering a scant selection of games on Nintendo Switch Online or manufacturing scarcity with time-limited releases. Elsewhere, some games lost in the annals of the first PlayStation like Legend of Mana, Grandia, and Saga Frontier received the remaster treatment, with Frontier even including completed scenarios made up from scrapped material. Moon: Remix RPG Adventure, a seminal work that’s inspired many games since its release, received its first Western release last August. What a translation it was, too—the script came courtesy of (former Paste contributor) Tim Rogers, who rendered the text with passion and humor, proudly showcasing why the game is so well-regarded and a great example of just how many of the greatest games for the PS1 never made it outside of Japan.
Video GamesArs Technica

The modern challenge of gaming without a strong Internet connection

For many players these days, the video game industry’s increasing reliance on online connections is an afterthought. But for the significant portion of the world without a quality Internet connection, it can sometimes feel like the game industry at large is leaving them behind. Pointing out the frustration of large...
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Konami Releases VR Band Game, Beat Arena, For Oculus Quest

Beat Arena, a new VR band game from Konami, is now available for Oculus Quest. The game was previously only available in limited regions, but is now available globally on the Quest platform, with 10 new songs added to the tracklist. It’s also coming soon to PC VR via Steam, but with no attached release date just yet.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Bravely Default II Drops on Steam Sept 2, Pre-purchase at 10% Off

Bravely Default II is finally coming to PC on Steam beginning September 2. According to Games Radar, the formerly Switch exclusive will drop on Steam at 10 am Pacific Daytime, or 6 pm British Standard time. Bravely Default II is currently available for pre-purchase on Steam, with players getting a...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Top Video Games Releasing in September 2021

We have had a decent run last month with some fun xenomorph hunting escapade in Aliens: Fireteam Elite from Cold Iron Studios, a director’s cut release of Ghost of Tsushima alongside its Iki Island expansion, and the gorgeous platformer from Double Fine, Psychonauts 2. But next month will be massive...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Metroid Prime 2D Remake Developers Remove Demo After Legal Notice

Fans have been excited about the development of an independent game based on Metroid Prime since the demo was launched last April. However, the Prime 2D Metroid Prime remake might not even see the light of day after the developers took the demo down after being subjected to legal pressure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy