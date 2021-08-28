Classic Konami Games Released on GOG with Modern Controller Support

Over the last year or so, there’s been a keen uptick in interest in videogame preservation. Nintendo has begun mass takedowns of fanmade content. and game music while offering a scant selection of games on Nintendo Switch Online or manufacturing scarcity with time-limited releases. Elsewhere, some games lost in the annals of the first PlayStation like Legend of Mana, Grandia, and Saga Frontier received the remaster treatment, with Frontier even including completed scenarios made up from scrapped material. Moon: Remix RPG Adventure, a seminal work that’s inspired many games since its release, received its first Western release last August. What a translation it was, too—the script came courtesy of (former Paste contributor) Tim Rogers, who rendered the text with passion and humor, proudly showcasing why the game is so well-regarded and a great example of just how many of the greatest games for the PS1 never made it outside of Japan.