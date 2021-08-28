[Saturday Spotlight] Rashida Briana + TreBouncee
Welcome back to another edition of Saturday Spotlight. Each week we review submissions from all over the globe, picking the best out of the batch to highlight at the end of the week. This week we received submissions from China, Haiti, Ireland and Austria among others. If you’re an aspiring rapper, a producer wanting to create a buzz, or a singer looking to expose their talent, Saturday Spotlight is dedicated to discovering the next star.hiphop-n-more.com
Comments / 0