[Saturday Spotlight] Rashida Briana + TreBouncee

Big day for blockbusters! Obviously, Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy is out today, and that’s taking up a whole lot of the oxygen in the room. But there’s also a new Marvel movie out today. Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is an adaptation of a ’70s-vintage Marvel character that was conceived to capitalize on the popularity of Bruce Lee. The old Shang-Chi stories has plenty of racial stereotypes, but Marvel has tried to use the new movie to push against those stereotypes. As part of that effort, they got 88rising to put together the Shang-Chi soundtrack.