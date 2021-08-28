Cancel
[Saturday Spotlight] Rashida Briana + TreBouncee

By HHNM Staff
hiphop-n-more.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to another edition of Saturday Spotlight. Each week we review submissions from all over the globe, picking the best out of the batch to highlight at the end of the week. This week we received submissions from China, Haiti, Ireland and Austria among others. If you’re an aspiring rapper, a producer wanting to create a buzz, or a singer looking to expose their talent, Saturday Spotlight is dedicated to discovering the next star.

Drake releases sixth studio album, 'Certified Lover Boy'

Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Drake has released his sixth studio album on Friday titled Certified Lover Boy. The 21-track project is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Pandora, Tidal and Deezer. Jay-Z makes a guest appearance on song "Love All." Other collaborative songs include "Girls...
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Bobby Shmurda Releases Comeback Single ‘No Time for Sleep Freestyle’: Watch

The music world has been looking forward to Bobby Shmurda making his official comeback after release from prison in February 2021. Although he has shared some snippets from time to time on social media and even debuted a new song during his set at Rolling Loud Miami, he has taken his time to make a splash with an official single. In the past few months, he has been spotted working on new music with the likes of Quavo, Mike WiLL Made It, Rowdy Rebel and more.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Kanye West Spams Drake's Toronto Hometown With 'Donda' Billboards

Toronto, Canada – Kanye West has taken his cold war with Drake to new heights — literally. Last month, the Hip Hop heavyweights reignited their long-brewing rivalry after Drake took a jab at Kanye on Trippie Redd’s “Betrayal,” to which Ye responded by channeling his inner Joker and exposing Drake’s home address on social media — a move that got a Joker-esque chuckle out of the OVO rapper.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Drake Reveals Official ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Cover Art

Even despite the fact that advertising during Sportcenter is a big deal, fans were still unsure about whether the September 3rd release date for Certified Lover Boy was real. We were adamant about it being the real date, but people remained unconvinced. This morning on Instagram, Drake confirmed the date....
Musichiphop-n-more.com

‘DONDA’ Singer Stalone Shares New Single ‘Wave’: Listen

When Kanye West released his 10th album DONDA, it did not have any features listed on the tracklist which had us doing a lot of guess work on the non obvious voices. Many fans thought that the female voice heard on the songs ‘Donda’ and ‘Believe What I Say’ is of Ariana Grande’s but that ended up being inaccurate. Ariana herself cleared the air through her Instagram stories and revealed that it’s actually L.A. based singer-songwriter Stalone who is singing those parts.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Kanye West Blames DaBaby’s Manager for Delaying ‘DONDA’ Release by Not Clearing ‘Jail’ Song

The saga behind the release Kanye West’s long delayed album DONDA continues tonight. On Saturday, Kanye’s manager Bu had hinted that the album had been turned in to Def Jam for release but looks like they have run into a problem. Kanye has shared a text exchange with Bu where the latter claims that DaBaby’s manager is not clearing his verse on the song ‘Jail’ which is holding up the release of DONDA.
Theater & Dancehotspotatl.com

Watch: Victoria Monét Delivers A Groovy Visual For “Coastin'”

Victoria Monét delivers in “Coastin’” music video. The singer dropped a 70s-themed visual for her fans to groove to. Just months after giving birth to her daughter Hazel, Monét releases a sexy, fun song for the summer. The singer and songwriter wrote the single while she was six months pregnant in late 2020.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

DaBaby Shares Freestyle Over Wizkid ‘Essence’: Watch

DaBaby is continuing to roll out material rather than be away from the limelight in wake of his controversial comments at Rolling Loud festival and the subsequent doubling down on social media. Fresh off an impressive appearance on Kanye West’s song ‘Jail pt. 2’ from DONDA, he returns with a...
Celebrities2dopeboyz.com

Victoria Monét – “Coastin’” (Video)

Victoria Monét dropped a tune that deserves the energy and attention that Silk Sonic gets. Not that Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars didn’t drop a bop. It’s just that… yeah, Monét’s latest single “Coastin’” is a straight-up groove. The single now has a matching set of visuals, which shares a similar throwback energy as Silk Sonic’s “Skate” clip. In it Victoria is joined by her mother, grandfather, and viral star Rickey Thompson in a dance-heavy… well, bop party.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

2 Chainz & T.I. Join Ralo On ‘Fall Apart’ — Listen

Atlanta rapper Ralo is currently serving time, but continues to push on with his music career. He has announced that his new album Political Prisoner will be out on September the 10th which is just one week away. Before then, he drops off a single featuring two fellow Atlanta natives and legends.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Our favorite songs of the week (playlist)

Between our daily coverage, our Notable Releases and Indie Basement columns, and our monthly punk and rap roundups, we post tons of new music all the time here on BrooklynVegan. In an effort to keep track of all the new music we’re excited about, we’ve been posting a new playlist each week with many of the songs we love that were (mostly) released that week.
Drake Drops 'Certified Lover Boy' Featuring JAY-Z, Lil Baby & More

Drake's Certified Lover Boy has finally arrived. On Friday (September 3), the hip-hop titan dropped his sixth studio album via OVO Sound/Republic Records, and it hears the star recruit a standout roster of guests, including JAY-Z ("Love All"), Lil Baby ("Girls Want Girls"), Lil Durk and Giveon ("In The Bible") Travis Scott ("Fair Trade") and more. While she's not listed as a feature, Nicki Minaj also appears for a spoken-word cameo on "Papi’s Home." On the production front, Drizzy linked up with several creatives, including his go-to producer Noah "40" Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, Metro Boomin, PARTYNEXTDOOR, TM88, OG Ron C, Vinylz and Nineteen85. The 21-song set comes after he used billboards throughout the country to tease the guests in their respective hometowns, as well as his lyrics from the collection.
MusicStereogum

Anderson .Paak – “Fire In The Sky”

Big day for blockbusters! Obviously, Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy is out today, and that’s taking up a whole lot of the oxygen in the room. But there’s also a new Marvel movie out today. Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings is an adaptation of a ’70s-vintage Marvel character that was conceived to capitalize on the popularity of Bruce Lee. The old Shang-Chi stories has plenty of racial stereotypes, but Marvel has tried to use the new movie to push against those stereotypes. As part of that effort, they got 88rising to put together the Shang-Chi soundtrack.
Houston, TXhoustoniamag.com

New Music From Houston Artists, August 28-September 3

Labor day weekend is almost here, and that means that our beloved Houston artists are showering us with music. From Drake's cryptic message about new music with Houston's "Hometown Hero," to new freestyles from Def Jam signee Marqus Clae, H-Town has much to offer going into our three-day weekend. Here's...
The MixtapE! Presents Drake, Little Mix, ABBA and More New Music Musts

Watch: Drake's Album "Certified Lover Boy" Decoded. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

