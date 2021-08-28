Editorial: North-south freeway

Road-building takes a long time, as most people know from the planning to widen Interstate 10 between Casa Grande and Chandler. A brand new freeway takes even longer. However, the Arizona Department of Transportation last week finalized an environmental study for the “North-South Corridor,” which is for a planned highway from I-10 in Eloy up to U.S. 60 in Apache Junction. This road, long discussed, would go right through Coolidge and Florence and would be a huge economic factor for Pinal County, including Eloy and San Tan Valley.