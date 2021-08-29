Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Baltimore Ravens' J.K. Dobbins carted off with left knee injury in preseason finale

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLANDOVER, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens starting running back J.K. Dobbins was ruled out for the rest of the preseason finale after suffering a left knee injury on the opening drive Saturday night. Dobbins laid on the ground clutching his left knee after being tackled on a screen pass on the...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ravens#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Washington

Ravens Running Back J.K. Dobbins Exits Game Vs. Washington With Knee Injury

J.K. Dobbins exits game vs. Washington with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Ravens were handed a nightmare scenario on Saturday night, as starting running back J.K. Dobbins was carted off the FedEx Field turf after suffering a knee injury. Minutes later, Dobbins was ruled out for...
NFLfantasypros.com

J.K. Dobbins (knee) helped off field in preseason game vs. Washington

An unfortunate situation for Dobbins and the Ravens in a relatively meaningless preseason Week 3. Dobbins had a hard time putting any weight on his leg as he exited the field with trainers. While we hope and pray for good news, Gus Edwards would be the primary beneficiary should Dobbins be forced to miss time in the regular season.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins Leaves Game with Leg Injury

Baltimore running back J.K Dobbins left the Ravens preseason game against Washington Saturday night with an apparent leg injury. Dobbins, who is entrenched as Baltimore’s starting running back if healthy, had to be carted off the field. The injury occurred after what looked to be a routine tackle following Dobbins’ attempt to gain extra yards off a reception.
NFLbaltimorenews.net

J.K. Dobbins Suffers Knee Injury, Tests Coming Tomorrow

Second-year running back J.K. Dobbins suffered a knee injury on the Ravens' first drive of Saturday's third preseason game in Washington and did not return. Head Coach John Harbaugh did not have an update on Dobbins' status after the game, but the team should be getting clarity soon. "He'll get...
NFLtalesbuzz.com

What J.K. Dobbins’ knee injury means for Ravens, Gus Edwards, Todd Gurley and fantasy football owners

The Ravens extended their preseason winning streak to an NFL-record 20 games on Saturday night. Baltimore beat Washington 37-3, but it suffered a key loss during the contest. Running back J.K. Dobbins went down with a knee injury early in the first half. The second-year running back went down because of the injury and had to be helped off the field. He couldn’t put much weight on his injured leg. He was later carted to the locker room and speculation swirled that he had suffered a major injury.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
Ohio StatePosted by
BuckeyesNow

Key Matchups: Ohio State Defense vs. Minnesota Offense

The Silver Bullets didn't have a great year in 2020. They certainly didn't have a poor season either. After all, they dominated almost every single opponent they played and made it to the College Football Playoff national championship game. But a couple of coaching staff changes on that side of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Quarterback Has Been Released From Prison

Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter spent roughly a decade in prison because of a huge ticket scheme. It wasn’t until this summer that he was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in Ohio. Schlichter, the No. 4 overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, became eligible for parole on...
NFLESPN

Former Super Bowl champ Patten dies in motorcycle crash

COLUMBIA, S.C. --  Former three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten Jr. has died in a motorcycle accident. The Richland County (South Carolina) Coroner identified the victim of a crash Thursday night as Patten, 47, who is from Columbia. Patten played with the New England Patriots from 2001 until 2004,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bucs OC Byron Leftwich’s Latest Comment Should Scare The NFL

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a title-defending run in 2021. And according to third-year offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Tom Brady and the Bucs’ offense are well-equipped to accomplish that goal. With all 11 starters returning from last year’s Super Bowl winning offense, Leftwich says Brady and his...
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Raiders LB Denzel Perryman thinking about getting vaccinated because he doesn't like being an 'outcast'

The COVID-19 protocols the NFL and NFLPA agreed on for the 2021 season give players an incentive to get vaccinated. Those rules and restrictions have made at least one player reconsider his stance on getting the shots. Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman told reporters that he doesn't enjoy feeling like an outcast in the team's facility because he is unvaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy