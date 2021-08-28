Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

4719 Lee St, Chesterfield, VA 23831

Richmond.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUST LISTED! Now here's an adorable 2 story Traditional style home located in Chester with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. There is a spacious living room to relax in or entertain. The kitchen offers a large island and lots of cabinet space. There is a front porch to greet your guest as well as a screened back porch to enjoy the outdoors. The large fenced in backyard is perfect for pets to run around and play. Come take a look at your new home today before it's gone!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chester, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Business
Chester, VA
Real Estate
Chester, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy