4719 Lee St, Chesterfield, VA 23831

JUST LISTED! Now here's an adorable 2 story Traditional style home located in Chester with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. There is a spacious living room to relax in or entertain. The kitchen offers a large island and lots of cabinet space. There is a front porch to greet your guest as well as a screened back porch to enjoy the outdoors. The large fenced in backyard is perfect for pets to run around and play. Come take a look at your new home today before it's gone!