The Chieftain middle school girls cross country team raced to a first-place finish at the Celina Invitational on Saturday. Grace Brown led the Chiefs with an outstanding run finishing in 2nd overall with a time of 12:34. Harper Penhorwood (12th in 14:33) and Keira Manahan (19th in 14:49) toughed out great races in the heat. Rounding out the award winners for the Chiefs was Hailee Lamb (24th in 15:23) and Callie Shumaker (26th in 15:34). Rounding out the top 7 for the Chiefs was Hannah Wilson (66th in 18:53) and Isabel Beck (68th in 18:56).