Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 28

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored 3 runs on the top of the 12th inning, all with 2 outs, as Tacoma defeated Sacarmento 10–7 on Thursday night. 1B Jose Marmolejos (2x5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) led the team with 2 hits, including hitting his team-leading 21st home run of the season with a 2-run blast with 0 outs in the 2nd innings. SS Donovan Walton (1x5, R, RBI, BB), 2B Jantzen Witte (1x6, R), LF Marcus Wilson (1x6, 2B, 2 RBI), DH Dillon Thomas (1x5, R, RBI) and 3B Wyatt Mathisen (1x5, R, 2B, RBI) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 7 hits. The Rainiers also took advantage of 8 walks, including 4 by C Brian O’Keefe (0x2, 2 R, RBI, 4 BB). Of the 8 walks, 4 would end up scoring. Starter Ryan Weber (7.0,4,2,2,0,7,HR) allowed 2 runs on 4 hits while walking 0 and striking out 7 over 7.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision despite leaving with a 5–2 lead. Weber snapped his scoreless inning streak at 19.1 innings after allowing 1 run in the bottom of the 5th inning. RH Nick Duron (1.0,1,0,0,0,2), LH Daniel Zamora (1.0,4,3,3,1,1,HR), RH Moises Gomez (1.0,1,2,0,1,0) and RH Darin Gillies (2.0,0,0,0,0,2) combined to allow 5 runs (3 ER) over 5.0 innings in relief. Gillies picked up his 2nd win with Tacoma, striking out 2 over 2.0 scoreless innings.
Comments / 0