Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 28

By Bleed Cubbie Blue
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinor League Baseball, Chicago Cubs, Bobby Witt Jr., Greg Deichmann, I Have a Dream, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at third base, Brendon Little, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at shortstop, Kansas City Royals. Cory Abbott had a rough start today, getting rocked for seven runs on eight...

MLBPosted by
Hutch Post

Royals sweep Cubs in Chicago Sunday

CHICAGO (AP) — Andrew Benintendi drove in three runs, and the Kansas City Royals beat the sliding Chicago Cubs 9-1 for a sweep of their weekend series. It was Chicago’s franchise-record 13th consecutive loss at Wrigley Field. Benintendi and Carlos Santana each had three hits in Kansas City’s sixth win in seven games. Hunter Dozier doubled and drove in two runs.
MLBchatsports.com

Know Your Enemy: Chicago Cubs

After a quick pit stop in Tampa and Toronto, the White Sox are back home on the South Side for the next edition of the “Crosstown Classic” or whatever name advertisers have decided on this year. The Cubs are so broke, they still didn’t get pants for Clark. Last time.
NFLbleachernation.com

The Cubs Face a Whole Lot of Rule 5 and Minor League Free Agency Decisions

We know the Cubs are currently operating more as a series of experiments right now than a Major League Baseball team, trying to get enough data on two handfuls of players to determine their viability as future roster contributors. But it’s worth pointing out that this type of exploration also...
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs 2021 Rule 5 Draft & Minor League Free-Agent Watch List

As things stand right now... 60 Cubs minor leaguers are eligible for selection in the December 2021 MLB Rule 5 Draft, and 45 Cubs minor leaguers (30 post-2021 6YFA and 15 2021 second-contract players) are eligible to be declared MLB Rule 9 (formerly known as MLB Rule 55) minor league free-agents at 5 PM Eastern on the 5th day after the final game of the 2021 World Series (or at 5 PM Eastern on October 15th if the 2021 World Series is cancelled).
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Minor League and Prospect Notes: Alzolay’s Outing, Canario’s Power, Velazquez’s Breakout, Made’s Glove, More

The tabs on Cubs prospects and minor league stuff had really built up on me, so I needed to park them all somewhere …. ⇒ Adbert Alzolay (hamstring) made his first rehab start last night for Iowa, completing his scheduled two innings having allowed four earned runs on three hits (including a homer), a walk, and a HBP. Not exactly what you’d want to see in the results department, but that wasn’t really the point for Alzolay, who threw 38 pitches. The point is to get out there and throw your normal stuff (sounds like his mid-90s velocity was normal), and then see how the body recovers the next couple days. Obviously Alzolay had hit a rough patch even before the injury, so you don’t hate that he was getting this opportunity to pause and reset in any case. But, once he starts ramping back up deeper into games at Iowa (next two starts maybe?), you’d certainly like to see better results.
MLBbleachernation.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Alfonso Rivas Makes His Big League Debut

With Kyle Hendricks on the mound today (and a win last night), the Cubs have a real shot to steal this series against the White Sox. But they’ll have to go through Dylan Cease to get there, and he’s struck out 121 batters over his last 17 starts (30.7 K%), so, you know … yikes.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs prospect Owen Caissie is having a fun August

The Chicago Cubs continue their freefall into mediocrity and look bound for at the very least a top ten draft pick in next summer’s Major League Baseball amateur event. What the Cubs do with that is anyone’s best guess, as picks in this sport are impossibly hard to predict due to the anti-fragility that comes with the game’s structure.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Two clunkers torpedoed Kyle Hendricks’ August

If there’s one player left standing on this new-look Chicago Cubs team following the fire sale from late July even casual fans know and love, it’s Kyle Hendricks. The right-hander is one of the few remaining bright spots on this club, ranking second in baseball with 14 wins on the year.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup (9/3/21): Mills on Mound, Hermosillo in Center, Happ in Right

Don’t look now, but the Cubs have a winning streak going. They’ll look to extend that streak to four games as they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates today at Wrigley Field. Michael Hermosillo will lead off today playing center, followed by NL Rookie of the Month Frank Schwindel who’s playing first, Patrick Wisdom at third, Matt Duffy at second, and red-hot Ian Happ in right. Andrew Romine bats sixth catching, Alfonso Rivas follows playing left, and Sergio Alcantara hits eighth playing short.
MLBchatsports.com

Cubs edge Pirates again for (gasp!) fourth straight victory

For the first time since rattling off five straight wins against the Padres and Cardinals from June 8-13, the Cubs have a winning streak of at least four games. Three-hit games from Michael Hermosillo, Ian Happ and Frank Schwindel — his included a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning — helped secure a 6-5 win over the Pirates on Friday.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates preview, Friday 9/3, 1:20 CT

EXTRA! EXTRA!: Since the Manfred man rule came into existence in 2020, the Cubs have played four games longer than 10 innings, all of them 11 innings. They’re 4-0 in those games. HAPP-ENINGS: Ian Happ has homered in four of his last seven games, and has hit safely in 15...
MLBFOX Sports

Pirates to face Cubs on the road

LINE: Cubs -130, Pirates +110; over/under is even. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates travel to face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The Cubs are 35-32 on their home turf. Chicago has slugged .399 this season. Frank Schwindel leads the team with a mark of .608. The Pirates are 20-49 in...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago White Sox are calling up a surging shortstop prospect

The Chicago White Sox aren’t only trying to win a World Series this year, they’re taking a glimpse into the future of the South Side. While the Chicago White Sox remain in the thick of a World Series race, dominating the AL Central and posting one of the best records in baseball, eyes in the front office are also trained on the future.
MLBPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cubs win without David Ross, topping Pirates 6-5

CHICAGO — (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer missed the team's 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday after they tested positive for COVID-19. Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in three runs, leading Chicago to its fourth consecutive win. Frank Schwindel also connected, and Ian Happ had three more hits on a wet afternoon at Wrigley Field.
MLBYardbarker

August 24th Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Merryweather with a clean inning, clean bill health?

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- The fell to the Red Sox, allowing 4 runs on 9 hits. Nick Allgeyer cruised through the first two innings, allowing a walk and a single, facing one over the minimum. He was touched up for an RBI double from recently demoted Jarren Duran and Franchy Cordero added another run on a groundout. A leadoff triple, a walk, an RBI sac fly, a single, a pop-out, and an RBI single and Allgeyer was pulled, failing to make it through five innings. Hobie Harris, Rafael Dolis, Travis Bergen, A.J. Cole, and Anthony Castro held the Red Sox to just two hits over the final 4.1 innings.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Minor League Report — August 20

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: The Rainiers scored 3 runs on the top of the 12th inning, all with 2 outs, as Tacoma defeated Sacarmento 10–7 on Thursday night. 1B Jose Marmolejos (2x5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) led the team with 2 hits, including hitting his team-leading 21st home run of the season with a 2-run blast with 0 outs in the 2nd innings. SS Donovan Walton (1x5, R, RBI, BB), 2B Jantzen Witte (1x6, R), LF Marcus Wilson (1x6, 2B, 2 RBI), DH Dillon Thomas (1x5, R, RBI) and 3B Wyatt Mathisen (1x5, R, 2B, RBI) each collected 1 of the Rainiers 7 hits. The Rainiers also took advantage of 8 walks, including 4 by C Brian O’Keefe (0x2, 2 R, RBI, 4 BB). Of the 8 walks, 4 would end up scoring. Starter Ryan Weber (7.0,4,2,2,0,7,HR) allowed 2 runs on 4 hits while walking 0 and striking out 7 over 7.0 innings, but did not factor into the decision despite leaving with a 5–2 lead. Weber snapped his scoreless inning streak at 19.1 innings after allowing 1 run in the bottom of the 5th inning. RH Nick Duron (1.0,1,0,0,0,2), LH Daniel Zamora (1.0,4,3,3,1,1,HR), RH Moises Gomez (1.0,1,2,0,1,0) and RH Darin Gillies (2.0,0,0,0,0,2) combined to allow 5 runs (3 ER) over 5.0 innings in relief. Gillies picked up his 2nd win with Tacoma, striking out 2 over 2.0 scoreless innings.
MLBYardbarker

August 21st Blue Jays Minor League Recap: Horwitz homers, 11-game hit streak

Join Jays From The Couch Each And Every Morning For Your Toronto Blue Jays Minor League Recap. You’ll Also Be Treated To Updates On The System’s Top-Rated Prospects. Buffalo- Mallex Smith singled in the 3rd inning. This turned out to be the only hit the Buffalo Bisons would get on the day. The Mets hit 3 solo home runs off Thomas Hatch in the 4th inning, cruising to a 3-0 win over the Bisons.

