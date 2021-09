Saturday the Seattle Seahawks will host the Denver Broncos in Week 2 of the preseason with another opportunity for players to show what they can do on the field. With the league returning to multiple rounds of roster cuts, there will be a short turnaround before the Hawks have to decide by 4 PM New York time Tuesday which five players will not stay with the team through the final preseason game. It will then be just another week before final roster cuts, with teams across the league required to trim down to 53 players on August 31.