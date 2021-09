If only my headline meant they were making a late season push for a division title or home field advantage or something. Instead, the Cubs moved ahead of the Twins for the season. Only ahead means behind them in the draft order. And of course, the two teams are close in the standings. But with fewer than 30 games to go the Cubs are sitting at the eighth pick for next year. The reason? They’ve won five of 10. For a while, the Cubs seemed like an elevator with a snapped cord. But now it appears they are going to Mike Quade themselves out of several spots in the draft.