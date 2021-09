Last Season Records: New Mexico State 1-1; UTEP 3-5 The UTEP Miners have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Mexico State Aggies and are hoping to record their first win since Sept. 3 of 2016. The Miners and New Mexico State are opening their 2021 seasons against one another at 9:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium. Last year was nothing to brag about for UTEP (3-5), so the team is looking forward to a new start. The Aggies played only 2 games last season due to COVID.